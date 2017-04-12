Human skull found by mushroom hunter

St. Louis, MO. April 12 – What appears to be a human skull found by a man in North County is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

The St. Louis County Police responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. on Monday related to the discovery of human remains.

A man who said he was hunting mushrooms in the woods said he found what appears to be human remains.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes against Persons were immediately notified by the Police.

More human remains were found Tuesday morning near the area where the skull was originally discovered. Investigators say that the body appears to have been there for several months.