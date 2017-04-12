Human skull found by mushroom hunter
St. Louis, MO. April 12 – What appears to be a human skull found by a man in North County is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes against Persons.
The St. Louis County Police responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. on Monday related to the discovery of human remains.
A man who said he was hunting mushrooms in the woods said he found what appears to be human remains.
The Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes against Persons were immediately notified by the Police.
More human remains were found Tuesday morning near the area where the skull was originally discovered. Investigators say that the body appears to have been there for several months.
Cráneo humano encontrado por hombre que buscaba hongos
St. Louis, MO. 12 de abril – El Buró de Crímenes contra Personas del Condado de St. Louis está investigando lo que parece ser un cráneo humano que fue encontrado por un hombre en North County.
La policía del Condado de St. Louis respondió a un llamado alrededor de las 5:00 p.m. este lunes con relación al descubrimiento de restos humanos.
Un hombre que dice haber estado buscando hongos en el bosque encontró lo que parecen ser restos humanos.
La policía notificó a la Oficina del Médico Forense y el Buró de Crímenes contra Personas del Condado de St. Louis el descubrimiento de inmediato.
Se encontraron más restos humanos el martes cerca del área donde se encontró el cráneo en un principio. Los investigadores dijeron que aparentemente el cuerpo llevaba ahí varios meses.