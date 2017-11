Human Trafficking is Real in St. Louis

By Cecilia Velázquez

I few days ago I spoke to my friend Carmen Guynn. Besides her being the Director of the St. Louis International Salsa Festival, she heads CATE. The Coalition Against Trafficking and Exploitation. She spoke about her work and some of the Cases of human trafficking that have occurred in st. Louis. This led us to investigate more on the Subject since the immigrant community is at a disadvantage and is vulnerable to this exploitation. There are many types of enslavement and abuse; many would think this does not happen in St. Louis, but it happens right before our eyes in our city.

What is Human Trafficking?

Federal Law States that Human Trafficking is a crime that involves exploiting a person for Labor, services, or commercial sex.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 and its subsequent re authorizations define human trafficking as:

a) Sex Trafficking in Which a Commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age; or

b) Labor Trafficking in which the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude peonage, debt bondage, or slavery.

Polaris’ March 2017 report, “The typology of Modern slavery: Defining Sex and Labor Trafficking in the United States,” categorized 25 forms of human trafficking occurring in the U.S. A. We are presenting in this edition a partial report from Polaris.

Who are the Victims of Human Trafficking?

Anyone compelled through force, fraud or coercion to perform commercial sex or or labor. However any minor engaged in commercial sex regardless of force, fraud, or coercion is a human trafficking victim. Trafficked victims are from all walks of life regardless of gender, race, disability, or socioeconomic status, however traffickers will prey heavily on individuals who are more vulnerable, low income, in search for a better life, run away youth and LGBTQ youth. The trafficker usually deceives victims by false promises of a good job, better living conditions, education and even love. All to lure them into situations of forced labor with little or no pay in areas such as factories, construction, salons, and restaurants, or forced into commercial sex. Victims of trafficking are often times striped from all documentation, live in poor conditions, always monitored or watched by the traffickers, unable to speak with anyone unless with their trafficker, beaten and afraid to receive help.

What can I do to Help?

There are several things you can do to help spared awareness and stop human trafficking. First get educated about human trafficking, knowing what it looks like will help you recognize when you suspect their is a possible trafficked victim. Secondly, get involved with organization that are advocating against trafficking. There are many organizations in the St. Louis area who are diligently working to fight against this crime. Thirdly share what you know to family and friends. Making others aware of the situation can possibly save someone in desperate need.

To report suspected human trafficking call the Human Trafficking hotline at 1-866-347-2423 to leave an anonymous tip.

For the last 20 years, people in the modern anti-trafficking field have struggled to identify and disrupt human trafficking networks in the United States. This movement to stop modern slavery has confronted many challenges, and one of the most significant has been the absence of data that shows how human trafficking operates.

To eradicate human trafficking networks and help survivors, we must be able to identify and disrupt the manifestations of trafficking in our communities.

From sex trafficking within escort services to labor trafficking of farmworkers, the ways humans are exploited differ greatly. Each type has unique strategies for recruiting and controlling victims, and concealing the crime.

For years, we have been staring at an incomplete chess game, moving pieces without seeing hidden squares or fully understanding the power relationships between players. Many efforts to combat trafficking have generalized across too many types and created overly generic resources and responses. For example, if an anti-trafficking group is providing a training for hotels, generic “Human Trafficking 101” training is less effective than training that focuses on the types of trafficking that actually use hotels as part of their business model.

With The Typology of Modern Slavery, our blurry understanding of the scope of the crime is now coming into sharper focus.

Polaris analyzed more than 32,000 cases of human trafficking documented between December 2007 and December 2016 through its operation of the National Human Trafficking Hotline and BeFree Textline. This is the largest data set on human trafficking in the United States ever compiled and publically analyzed.

Polaris’s research team analyzed the data and developed a classification system that identifies 25 types of human trafficking in the United States. Each one has its own business model, trafficker profiles, recruitment strategies, victim profiles, and methods of control that facilitate human trafficking.

Cases of modern slavery are diverse and involve complex situations, and many cases lacked sufficient detail to be easily classified. We invite input from survivors, experts and practitioners in the field to help refine this classification system and make it even more accurate.

Polaris identified 25 types of modern slavery that will be describe later in this document.

Trafficking involves transporting people across national borders or within countries for forced prostitution and forced labor in settings such as domestic service, street begging, agriculture, sweatshops, and construction. Traffickers and organized crime syndicates profit from this exploitation by controlling victims, often through deception, threats, and violence.

Stepped-up data collection by governments, international agencies, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) has bolstered efforts to raise awareness, galvanize support, and mobilize action against this human rights violation.

Because human trafficking is illegal and undertaken clandestinely, the global magnitude is impossible to quantify with certainty. Using new methodology, the International Labor Organization estimates that 21 million people worldwide were victims of all types of forced labor including forced prostitution in 2011; The U.S. State Department set the total number of global trafficking victims at 27 million in 2013.

These global estimates are most useful for advocacy. If these levels are accurate, the roughly 40,000 victims identified each year represent the tiny tip of the iceberg.

Some reports find that 58 percent of officially identified victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation and 36 percent for forced labor, based on data provided by 132 countries. One report identified distinctly different regional patterns: Countries in Africa and Asia experience more instances of forced labor trafficking, while sexual exploitation is the main form of trafficking intercepted in Europe, North America, and South America.

Most trafficking victims are women (59 percent), with men accounting for a much smaller share (14 percent). Children under age 18 made up 27 percent of victims, up from 20 percent, with girls representing 17 percent of that proportion.

Just for mention one of the cases in St. Louis it was of the Loren Copp, the Dojo Pizza owner targeted in a long-running criminal investigation, it was arrested on charges of producing child pornography on April 2016.

Outside the Bevo Mill church where he once taught karate, ran a pizza restaurant, operated a school and raised four teenage girls. Investigators searched “multiple types of digital media” and discovered an image of a minor performing oral sex on Copp and another of Copp having vaginal sex with the girl. The minor, listed as “Jane Doe 1” in the document, identified Copp as the man in the photos, according to the complaint. She says she was about twelve in the first photo and fifteen or sixteen in the second.

He maintained his innocence, blaming the investigation on a disgruntled former live-in volunteer who he’d ejected from dojo pizza. Court documents filed in support of the early raids revealed police were investigating accusations of human trafficking; alleging Copp forced the teens to work for free in the pizzeria. He denied the charge. The girls were staying with him because their parents were on drugs, imprisoned or otherwise unable to care for them, he said. Two of the girls had lived with him so long, they called him their father, and he considered them his daughters.

Reporter Sarah Fenske from St. Louis Post Dispatch report on April this year a comprehensive study of homeless youth in St. Louis founding that they are at high risk for sex trafficking — with fifteen percent reporting that they’d been victims. An additional three percent report being forced into dealing drugs as youths, a form of labor trafficking.

And the numbers are even higher when it comes to LGBTQ youth. Forty percent of homeless gay and lesbian youth in St. Louis surveyed in the study told that they had been victims of sex trafficking.

Teens who’d been in the foster care system were particularly at risk. Though they comprised 21 percent of those surveyed in St. Louis, they accounted for 29 percent of all sex trafficking victims.

The study was conducted by Loyola University New Orleans’

Modern Slavery Research Project, in conjunction with. Covenant House International. The nonprofit agency serves homeless youth across the world. Its St. Louis office was one of ten chosen across the nation for the study, with fieldwork done from February 2014 to June 2016.

The study involved trained researchers questioning homeless youth aged seventeen to twenty-four about their experiences.

Overall, the youth are often desperate — for enough food, a place to stay — and ripe targets for those who would exploit them. Across the ten cities in the study, 91 percent of respondents reported being approached with work opportunities that ended up being a scam or a sex trafficking situation. Nineteen percent had engaged in “survival sex” just access food or shelter. Similar to the numbers locally, fourteen percent in the national study reported being trafficked for sex and eight percent for other labor.

This report is an eye opener for those who care about children in the area — and for law enforcement in particular.

Those who are homeless are so much more vulnerable to be trafficked than those outside our community, the stereotype is that women are brought to the U.S. and sold for sex or sold into labor, but that’s just one smaller part of it. This is also part of our community, even though people don’t really know about it.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley promotes an initiative to combat human trafficking with his consumer protection unit, aims to target businesses that are a front for traffickers.

A practical step that would go a long way in helping trafficked youth is for law enforcement to stop treating them like criminals. If they are pulled over by the police, they should be treated as victims. It’s an area where we need to see increased awareness and education for the law enforcement community.

Some specific ways to do that, as well as some other policy recommendations, tailored for Missouri are:

– Create comprehensive “Safe Harbor” protections that explicitly immunize minors from prosecution for engaging in commercial sex acts, regardless of the use of force, fraud, or coercion.

– Remove loopholes that allow juvenile trafficking victims to be adjudicated as delinquent for trading sex and that allow minors to be criminalized for sex acts committed as a result of victimization.

– Allow convictions for those adults found guilty of crimes committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

– Create alternatives to detention that provide specialized services for victims of human trafficking.

– Require training for law enforcement to identify labor and sex trafficking victims and on trauma-informed techniques for inter- viewing potential victims.

– Require that law enforcement refer juveniles who are detained for engaging in commercial sex or other forced illicit behavior to child protective services agencies.

The following partial report was researched and written by Brittany Anthony, data researcher for Polaris’s data analysis program; Jennifer Kimball Penrose, director of Polaris’s data analysis program; and Sarah Jakiel, chief program officer of Polaris. Other Polaris staff, including Tessa Couture, Sara Crowe, Megan Fowler, Rochelle Keyhan, Keeli Sorensen, Bradley Myles, and Mary Ann Badavi contributed to the text.

You can find the completed report visiting https://polarisproject.org/sites/default/files/Polaris-Typology-of-Modern-Slavery.pdf

We explain the 25 types of modern slavery:

Escort Services: Is a broad term used widely in the commercial sex trade, referring to commercial sex acts that primarily occur at a temporary indoor location.

The operations are often described as “outcall,” where traffickers deliver victims to a buyer’s hotel room or residence for “private parties,” or as “in-call,” where potential buyers cycle in and out of a hotel room where the trafficker has confined the victim for extended stays. These cyclical business operations repeat once the trafficker relocates the survivor to another city where the demand for commercial sex is booming. Over the years, there have been fluctuations in popular online advertising platforms for

commercial sex, but the most prevalent online marketplace is Backpage.com. Though Backpage closed its U.S. Adult Services section in January 2017 due to rising pressure from the U.S.

Senate, Backpage has accounted

for more than 1,300 cases of trafficking within escort services and remains a driving force in global sexual exploitation.

Victims may be tricked into a situation through fraudulent job offers, such as fake modeling contracts. Traffickers may also recruit victims by pretending to have a romantic interest in the victim or falsely promising that they can provide shelter, financial support, or other benefits.

Illicit Massage, Health, & Beauty: Businesses present a façade of legitimate spa services, concealing that their primary business is the sex and labor trafficking of women trapped in these businesses. Although they appear to be single storefronts, the majority are controlled as part of larger networks – with one to three people owning several businesses at a time. Research suggests there are at least 7,000 storefronts in the U.S., and possibly far more.

These networks are connected to larger operators that assist with recruitment of women in their home country or women who are searching for work in the United States as immigrants with limited English.

Survivors are controlled through coercion, including extreme intimidation, threats of shame, isolation from the outside community, debt bondage, exploitation of communication barriers, and explicit as well as implied threats. Women are typically forced to live at the business or in another location with their movement controlled between work and home. Day-to-day actions tend to be monitored by a manager, who watches the store in person or off-site with a CCTV camera.

Outdoor Solicitation: Occurs when traffickers force victims to find buyers in an outdoor, public setting. In many cities, this occurs on a particular block or at cross streets known for commercial sex and often referred to as a “track” or “stroll.” In more rural areas, outdoor solicitation frequently takes place at truck or rest stops along major highways.

Traffickers frequently recruit victims by posing as a romantic partner or exploiting an existing intimate relationship.

Traffickers often recognize specific vulnerabilities and modify their recruitment efforts to exploit those factors by initially offering economic and emotional support.

Residential: Sex trafficking can occur within organized residential brothels run by a network of coordinated traffickers or within private households used more informally for commercial sex.

Residential brothels that follow the first, more formalized model tend to cater to commercial sex buyers from similar ethnic and/or language backgrounds, advertising through word of mouth or covert business cards. Advertisement for the second model varies but often includes word of mouth, and Backpage.com is emerging as a frequent source.

Domestic Work: Domestic or homecare workers often live within their employers’ households and provide services such as cooking, cleaning, and caretaking for children and the elderly or infirm. Labor trafficking for domestic work may also occur within the cycle of intimate partner violence or forced marriage situations as a means of maintaining or exerting power and control.

Labor trafficking victims in domestic work commonly work 12-18 hours a day (some as much as 24/7) for little to no pay. They may experience extreme isolation and confinement from the outside world, sexual harassment, high levels of monitoring, debt bondage, extreme wage theft, confiscation of critical documents such as passports, and restricted access to food and medical care.

Traffickers often intentionally allow the victim’s visa to expire and use the newly undocumented status to create fear and distrust, which leads to even greater submission. Because of this, labor

trafficking of domestic workers can often last for years or even decades.

Bars, Strip Clubs, & Cantinas: Human trafficking in this type fronts as legitimate bars, restaurants, or clubs selling food and alcohol while exploiting victims for both sex and labor behind the scenes. Victims are forced to provide customers of the cantina with flirtatious companionship to entice them to purchase high priced alcoholic beverages that often come with an explicit or implicit agreement for commercial sex acts as well. Polaris has identified several distinct business models within this industry. These include bars and cantinas that are entirely run by organized human trafficking networks. However, at other locations traffickers have agreements with the business owners that allow them to operate prostitution rings out of the bar or cantina in exchange for a portion of the criminal profits. In addition to the cantina-like businesses, many strip clubs and go-go clubs are associated with this type of sex and labor trafficking.

Pornography: The National Hotline has documented cases of family members, intimate partners, and individual sex traffickers earning profit from distributing a victim’s non-consenting appearance in pornographic material. The related issue of “revenge porn” is also a concern within relationship violence and can be considered high risk for sex trafficking. For cases involving webcams, please refer to Remote Interactive Sexual Acts. This type also includes the production and distribution of child pornography.

The National Hotline frequently receives tips via our online reporting tool linking to suspicious websites that may contain child pornography. While the hotline records data from these reports, the hotline is unable to investigate such links to verify the legitimacy and therefore forwards all potential child pornography tips to The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Due to limited data, little is known, except that traffickers may exploit existing romantic or familial relationships.

Traveling Sales Crews: Move between cities and states and go door-to-door, often selling fraudulent products such as magazine subscriptions that customers may never receive. Young sales people are rarely fully compensated; they sell from morning until night, and are unable to leave due to fraud, manipulation, and coercion.

As a result, sales crews find this business model of labor trafficking financially rewarding and low-risk. Data shows numerous linkages between sales crews and a larger national business network. It can be challenging to find these links because many organizations, particularly those with a long record of fraud-related complaints, frequently change their names and operating locations while remaining under the same ownership.

Recruitment occurs through social media, online classifieds, posters at schools, and person-to-person contact (most common). Fraud is rampant in the hiring process, and crew members routinely note that working conditions and sales commissions are significantly misrepresented in advertisements or during recruitment.

Restaurants & Food Service: Labor trafficking within the restaurant and food industry has been documented in nearly all kinds of food service and may involve bars, clubs, buffets, taquerias, or food and ice cream trucks. People working as cooks, bus staff, and wait staff may be exploited, with traffickers often taking advantage of language barriers between exploited workers and patrons and in some cases other workers at the same restaurant who are not being abused—to help avoid detection.

In many cases, victims are recruited using false promises and charged extremely high fees by smugglers to ensure safety while migrating to the U.S. and a better-paying job, only to end up trapped in a restaurant and trafficked for their labor.

Peddling & Begging: Is a well-known type of labor trafficking globally, but Polaris operated hotlines tend to receive fewer direct reports from victims of this type in the U.S. due to a limited number of victims willing to speak out. One peddling scheme revealed by hotline data involves traffickers who pose under the guise of a seemingly legitimate charitable or religious organization claiming to provide trips and enrichment services to “at-risk youth.” In fact, these rings exploit young U.S. children by forcing them to sell candy or baked goods, or solicit “donations” on streets or in shopping centers.

Although data is limited around elements of force, fraud, and coercion, information suggests that traffickers monitor and intimidate victims from a distance, compel excessive working hours, take most of the earnings, instill daily quotas, and deny victims access to education, food, or transportation.

Agriculture & Animal Husbandry: From corn fields to orange orchards to dairy farms. Some crops such as tobacco require much more intensive labor to harvest, making them more susceptible to forced labor or exploitation. Tobacco is

the crop cited most often on Polaris-operated hotlines, accounting for 10 percent of all agricultural labor trafficking cases. Others frequently mentioned are cattle/dairy, oranges, tomatoes, and strawberries. Often an agricultural contract will promise an hourly rate but then pay on a piece-rate basis, which severely limits earning potential and further entraps the victims. Abuse and exploitation of agricultural workers can happen at multiple levels due to the complex labor supply chain of recruiters, managers, contractors, subcontractors, growers, and buyers.

Personal Sexual Servitude: The lines between trafficker, recruiter, and buyer are blurred and largely depend on how the victim views each perpetrator. Personal sexual servitude takes various forms, and the payment is not always cash. In addition, the line between ongoing sexual abuse and personal sexual servitude is complex, and different survivors may define their experiences differently.

Personal sexual servitude can occur when a woman or girl is permanently sold, often by her family to settle a drug debt, to an individual buyer for the explicit purpose of engaging in periodic sex acts over a long period of time. It can also occur within a commercial non-consenting marriage situation, primarily involving adult foreign national women and their families or U.S. spouses. In some of these forced marriages, the survivors can possess K-1 (fiancé) visas. Some victims are forced to do domestic work. Runaway homeless youth and LGBTQ minors without a third-party facilitator may also be victims of personal sexual servitude when they are coerced to engage in sex on an ongoing basis in order to receive basic needs such as shelter, food, and medications.

As noted, this form is heterogeneous, and recruitment varies. In some cases, victims may be “sold” by a family member to a trafficker. In other cases, recruitment involves the exploiter posing as a benefactor for the victim or misrepresenting the living arrangement or relationship. Additional cases include exploitation by intimate partners.

Health & Beauty Services: Labor trafficking and exploitation has been known to occur in businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, and health spas. Though workers interact regularly with customers, providing services such as manicures and facials, due to language barriers and intensive monitoring, it can be difficult for workers to reach out for help.

Victims are often not aware of the possible “intern” periods, when they work extensive hours for no wage and are lucky if they get to keep tips in cash. Exposure to harsh chemicals without proper masks and gloves is another concern, as is frequent movement between salons to further hinder victims from establishing support or accessing help. Victims never remain in the same city for a stable period of time, and they are heavily monitored and tend to live isolated within the business or rely solely on traffickers for transportation, making it almost impossible to escape control. Additionally, many victims remain in their abusive situation hoping for promised immigration and educational benefits that never materialize.

Construction: Victims of labor trafficking may be forced to work in the construction industry, usually within small contracting businesses completing tasks such as roofing, carpentry, welding, electrical work, and masonry on both large commercial construction sites as well as in private homes. Employers may misclassify workers as independent contractors, thus limiting their access to worker protections and benefits.

Workers can enter their exploitative situations through formal job offers and misrepresented visa contracts. In some cases, workers may be charged illegal and exorbitant recruitment fees, which may be a method of control to keep workers in abusive situations. Recruitment may also begin through an abusive migration journey or through word-of-mouth referrals.

Hotels & Hospitality: Victims of labor trafficking have been found in hospitality businesses such as hotels, motels, resorts, or casinos working as front desk attendants, bell staff, and, most frequently, in housekeeping.

Debt bondage and other forms of economic abuse, such as withholding or confiscating payment, were the

most common types of control reported in hotline cases. Other problems included confinement to the hotel property and constant monitoring, altered or fake contracts, physical abuse, and sexual harassment. Due to the lack of visa portability, threats of deportation and police involvement often keep workers from seeking help.

Landscaping: Victims of labor trafficking in landscaping are responsible for maintaining public or private grounds, gardens, and nurseries. Landscaping is the most commonly referenced type of labor trafficking and exploitation involving H-2B visa holders in cases reported to Polaris-operated hotlines. H-2B visa holders are not eligible for federally funded legal services, making it extremely difficult to secure services for victims in landscaping.

Exploitation in landscaping sheds light on what is most problematic about the H-2B system, which allows employers and recruiters to exploit victims with little regard for standard worker protection laws. Workers may be forced to pay rent to their employers at rates much higher than market, despite sometimes not getting paid for their work. Threats to blacklist victims to prevent them from attaining employment in the U.S. in the future are not uncommon due to the lack of visa portability. Additionally, in many cases reported to the hotlines, victims’ wages were confiscated or withheld to keep them from leaving. Victims also experienced various threats to themselves and/or their families if they sought help.

lllicit Activities: Criminal syndicates in illegal industries can exploit people for profit with the same levels of force, fraud, and coercion as in any legitimate labor industry. Polaris has seen this type of trafficking most frequently with street-level drug distribution businesses and cross-border drug smuggling, along with general domestic gang activity. Based on hotline data, traffickers have also exploited victims in the hazardous business of illicit drug production and in the isolated marijuana cultivation industry in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, though limited data is available. Labor trafficking within illicit activities can occur in tandem with sex trafficking business models, as evidenced by the additional 76 cases reported to Polaris-operated hotlines that involved both sex trafficking and labor trafficking for illicit activity. The accompanying sex trafficking usually occurs when a drug distributer not only forces an intimate partner to sell drugs but to trade sex in exchange for a supply. These activities often intersect with a sub-type of residential sex trafficking that occurs in private residences used informally as commercial drug distribution homes.

Arts & Entertainment: Cases of labor trafficking have been reported to Polaris-operated hotlines in a variety of sectors of the arts and entertainment industry, including modeling, athletics and, less commonly, in performing arts such as acting, choirs, and dance troupes. The hotlines also have received reports of labor trafficking in exotic dancing. While the lines between sex and labor trafficking in strip clubs is often complex, if the adult victim is forced into exotic dancing with no accompanying sex act, this would be classified as labor trafficking.

Commercial Cleaning Services: The National Hotline has encountered trafficking and labor exploitation within commercial cleaning businesses that provide janitorial and housekeeping services to multiple private households, office buildings, and other commercial businesses.

Factories & Manufacturing: Workers in food processing, clothing, and shoe manufacturing factories are especially vulnerable to labor abuse and trafficking.

Polaris-operated hotlines have also documented labor trafficking and exploitation cases in a wide range of other manufacturing facilities, including factories producing electronic devices and vehicles.

Remote Interactive Sexual Acts: Remote interactive sexual acts are live commercial sex acts simulated through remote contact between the buyer and victim through technologies such as webcams, text based chats, and phone sex lines. Because of the lack of physical contact between the victim and buyer, traffickers can frame this business during victim recruitment as a “low-risk” endeavor. However, as with all commercial sex, this business model becomes sex trafficking if the victims are compelled to participate under force, fraud, or coercion, or if the victim is under the age of 18.

Carnivals: Labor exploitation and human trafficking cases involving carnival workers have been reported to the National Hotline. Workers are responsible for operating rides, games, and food stands, as well as for assembling and disassembling carnival equipment for movement between cities. Carnival companies may contract with state and county fairs to provide rides and games, and a small number of companies and recruiters dominate the U.S. carnival industry.

Forestry & Logging: According to data from Polaris-operated hotlines, trafficking in the forestry industry has included pine tree farm workers, reforestation planters, loggers, and workers maintaining woodland areas.

Survivors in forestry are almost exclusively men from Mexico and Guatemala on H-2B visas, according to cases reported to the National Hotline.

Health Care: Labor trafficking victims in the healthcare industry are primarily found in nursing homes and as home health aides, according to hotline data. The lines between domestic work and in-home health care can be difficult to ascertain, since some domestic caregivers are expected to provide medical services without proper certification.

Because of the intersections with home healthcare and domestic work, it is important to consider both industries when crafting intervention and disruption efforts.

Migrant women from the Philippines are most prevalent in hotline data, followed by West African immigrant women and U.S. citizens. Victims may possess H-1B, H-2B, J-1, or H-1C (registered nurse) visas. Male survivors are involved in 23 percent of labor trafficking within the healthcare industry.

Recreational Facilities: Labor trafficking for work in recreational facilities has been reported to the National Hotline in amusement parks, summer camps, golf courses, and community swimming pools, though it may also occur in other sectors of this industry. Positions at these facilities include lifeguards, camp counselors, ride attendants, and food vendors.

Next Steps

The Typology of Modern Slavery in the U.S. lays the groundwork for igniting a new type of discussion on how to efficiently and effectively disrupt and eliminate human trafficking networks by type on a national scale.

It allows stakeholders to begin to look more precisely at each category in order to take steps to prevent and eliminate distinct forms of exploitation. Providing youth with education about human trafficking in school, for example, can help minors identify when they or their peers are at risk of recruitment.

This report should also encourage distinct stakeholders to connect across disciplines to develop action plans that address policies and practices that fuel human trafficking across types. This kind of collaboration will enable diverse experts and community actors to take collective action on the most significant factors driving human trafficking. For example, federal reform and oversight of non-immigrant work visas to better protect foreign national temporary workers would help loosen the grip of control and coercion that many traffickers leverage across multiple human trafficking types.

This report and the discussion it inspires should help the field make smarter investments that can have both deeper and wider effect on public health and safety.

We encourage stakeholders to identify ways their unique expertise can leverage this material in order to combat human trafficking, and we look forward to actively participating in the development of strategies to address all 25 types in the months and years to come.

What can you do to help?

– Learn about human Trafficking, its victims, and the issues and people involved.

– Make others aware of human trafficking.

– Volunteer at a local nonprofit that is an advocate against trafficking.

– support local organization with financial and other meaningful donations.

– Contact appropriate authorities’ / support systems when you suspect trafficking.

