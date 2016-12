Humane Society rescues 165 dogs in southern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Humane Society of Missouri has removed around 165 dogs from a dog rescue operation in southern Missouri, after the operation ran into financial difficulty.

The animals were taken Monday from Diana’s Grove Dog Rescue near Cabool. They will be evaluated at the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis. The dogs are small- to medium-sized and various breeds.

The Humane Society says it acted at the request of the president of the Diana’s Grove board of directors. A spokeswoman for the organization says it encountered a financial crisis and cannot currently provide for the animals. She says the organization hopes to resume after resolving the financial problem.

The Humane Society will examine and treat the dogs, then make them available for adoption.