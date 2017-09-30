Humanitarian Crisis in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria Requires Urgent Assistance from the United States Government

We must save the lives of 3.4 million American citizens in US territory

Washington, D.C- Following the passage of Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico, the United States is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Some 3.4 million American citizens in Puerto Rico are without electricity, without drinking water, without food, or communications which makes it difficult for the government to rescue.

At the moment, the disaster has claimed 20 lives and the death toll is expected to rise. In addition, more than 70,000 are in danger of flooding if the dam in the northwest of the territory collapses. There are multiple reports of looting in violation of the curfew decreed by Governor Rosselló, and the population fears that Puerto Rico will not receive the help it needs. Although President Trump has declared the island a disaster zone, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the territory assessing the damage, the magnitude of the disaster requires urgent action by the United States government.

“Never in the history of Puerto Rico or the United States has a hurricane been so strong that left the damaged area without electricity, water, communications, or fuel,” said Dr. Juan Declet-Barreto, climate leader of Voces Verdes. “The measures taken by the US government are not enough to protect the lives of millions of American citizens and more must be done.”

Voces Verdes applauds President Trump’s decision to increase FEMA’s level of funding for debris cleanup and emergency protection measures in Puerto Rico to 100 percent. Voces also calls on the President and Congress to immediately take the following measures to ensure the safety of the population in Puerto Rico:

Order that the Department of Defense provide helicopters and other relief and rescue resources to Puerto Rico.

Provide an initial economic emergency package to the US to respond to the immediate crisis.

The priority now is to save lives and restore basic services. Once this task is completed, the reconstruction of the electricity grid and other infrastructure in Puerto Rico must be sustainable and resistant to flooding and the effects of climate change.

“This tragedy provides the opportunity to rebuild water and electricity infrastructure in Puerto Rico in a sustainable and resilient way. Climate change is causing hurricanes like Maria, more intense and devastating. That is why Puerto Rico and the coastal areas must reduce vulnerability in both systems to ensure they are prepared to face future climate challenges, “said Luis Martinez, NRDC’s Southwest Energy Director.