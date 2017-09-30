Humanitarian Crisis in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria Requires Urgent Assistance from the United States Government

We must save the lives of 3.4 million American citizens in US territory
Washington, D.C- Following the passage of Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico, the United States is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Some 3.4 million American citizens in Puerto Rico are without electricity, without drinking water, without food, or communications which makes it difficult for the government to rescue.
At the moment, the disaster has claimed 20 lives and the death toll is expected to rise. In addition, more than 70,000 are in danger of flooding if the dam in the northwest of the territory collapses. There are multiple reports of looting in violation of the curfew decreed by Governor Rosselló, and the population fears that Puerto Rico will not receive the help it needs. Although President Trump has declared the island a disaster zone, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the territory assessing the damage, the magnitude of the disaster requires urgent action by the United States government.
“Never in the history of Puerto Rico or the United States has a hurricane been so strong that left the damaged area without electricity, water, communications, or fuel,” said Dr. Juan Declet-Barreto, climate leader of Voces Verdes. “The measures taken by the US government are not enough to protect the lives of millions of American citizens and more must be done.”
Voces Verdes applauds President Trump’s decision to increase FEMA’s level of funding for debris cleanup and emergency protection measures in Puerto Rico to 100 percent. Voces also calls on the President and Congress to immediately take the following measures to ensure the safety of the population in Puerto Rico:
- Order that the Department of Defense provide helicopters and other relief and rescue resources to Puerto Rico.
- Provide an initial economic emergency package to the US to respond to the immediate crisis.
The priority now is to save lives and restore basic services. Once this task is completed, the reconstruction of the electricity grid and other infrastructure in Puerto Rico must be sustainable and resistant to flooding and the effects of climate change.
“This tragedy provides the opportunity to rebuild water and electricity infrastructure in Puerto Rico in a sustainable and resilient way. Climate change is causing hurricanes like Maria, more intense and devastating. That is why Puerto Rico and the coastal areas must reduce vulnerability in both systems to ensure they are prepared to face future climate challenges, “said Luis Martinez, NRDC’s Southwest Energy Director.
Crisis humanitaria en Puerto Rico por el huracán María requiere urgente asistencia del gobierno de Estados Unidos
Debemos salvar las vidas de 3.4 millones de ciudadanos americanos en territorio estadounidense
Washington, D.C- Tras el paso del huracán María por la isla de Puerto Rico, el territorio estadounidense sufre una crisis humanitaria sin precedentes. Unos 3.4 millones de ciudadanos americanos en Puerto Rico se encuentran sin energía eléctrica, sin agua potable, sin comida, ni comunicaciones lo cual dificulta la labor de rescate por parte del gobierno.
Al momento, el desastre ha cobrado 20 vidas y se espera que la cifra de muertos aumente. Además, más de 70,000 se encuentran en peligro de inundación si la represa en el noroeste del territorio colapsa. Hay múltiples informes de saqueos en violación al toque de queda decretado por el Gobernador Rosselló, y la población teme que Puerto Rico no reciba la ayuda que necesita. Aunque el Presidente Trump ha declarado a la isla como zona de desastre, y la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias (FEMA, por sus siglas en inglés) se encuentra en el territorio evaluando los daños, la magnitud del desastre requiere urgente acción por parte del gobierno de Estados Unidos.
“Nunca en la historia de Puerto Rico o Estados Unidos se ha visto un huracán tan fuerte que dejara sin luz, agua, comunicaciones, ni combustible”, afirmó el Dr. Juan Declet-Barreto, líder climático de Voces Verdes. “Las medidas que ha tomado el gobierno de Estados Unidos no son suficiente para proteger las vidas de millones de ciudadanos americanos y se debe hacer más”.
Voces Verdes aplaude la decisión del Presidente Trump de incrementar al 100 por ciento el nivel de financiamiento para la limpieza de escombros y medidas de protección en emergencias por parte de FEMA en Puerto Rico. Voces además hace un llamado al Presidente y al congreso a tomar inmediatamente las siguientes medidas para garantizar la seguridad de la población en Puerto Rico:
- Ordenar que el Departamento de Defensa provea helicópteros y otros recursos de auxilio y rescate a Puerto Rico.
- Proveer un paquete económico de emergencia inicial al territorio estadounidense para responder a la crisis inmediata.
La prioridad ahora es salvar vidas y reestablecer servicios básicos. Una vez concluida ésta tarea, la reconstrucción de la red eléctrica y otra infraestructura en Puerto Rico debe ser sostenible y resistente a inundaciones y los efectos del cambio climático.
“Ésta tragedia brinda la oportunidad de reconstruir la infraestructura de agua y electricidad en Puerto Rico de manera sustentable y resiliente. El cambio climático está causando huracanes como María, más intensos y devastadores. Por eso Puerto Rico y áreas costeras deben reducir la vulnerabilidad en ambos sistemas y así asegurarse de que están preparados para enfrentar los retos climáticos futuros.” declaró Luis Martínez, Director de Energía para el Sureste de NRDC.