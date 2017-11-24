Hundreds Killed in Egypt Mosque Attack

At least 235 people were killed and another 109 injured in an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-run Nile TV reported, making it one of the deadliest attacks ever carried out against civilians in the province.
After at least two explosions, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshipers as they fled Friday prayers, state-owned Ahram Online said.
The attack targeted Al Rawdah mosque, situated in the village of Al Rawdah between Bir Al-Abed and the city of Al-Arish.
Bodies lie on the floor of Bir Al-Abed’s Al Rawdah mosque following a gun and bomb attack Friday.
The gunmen had set up “ambush” locations and opened fire on ambulances as they were transporting wounded worshipers from al-Rawdah toward al-Arish before the arrival of security services, eyewitnesses reported.
The mosque that was attacked is known for being the birthplace of Sheikh Eid al-Jariri, a Sufi cleric considered the founder of Sufism in the Sinai peninsula. Sufism is a mystical branch of Islam that some ultra-orthodox Muslims consider heretical.
The blasts from improvised explosive devices caused considerable damage to the mosque, Ahram Online said.
Speaking to state-run Masriya TV station, Egyptian health ministry spokesman Khalid Mujahid described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi is meeting with a security committee to discuss repercussions of the attack, Masriya TV reported. The presidency has declared three days of national mourning.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack and there is no word yet on what happened to the militants involved. However, it bears the hallmarks of an attack by ISIS.
Egyptian security forces face almost daily attacks from ISIS-aligned militants, whom they have been battling in northern Sinai for several years. However, Mosque attacks are relatively rare in Egypt.
Cientos de muertos en ataque a una mezquita en Egipto
Al menos 235 personas murieron y otras 109 resultaron heridas en un ataque a una mezquita en la región egipcia del norte del Sinaí el viernes, informó la televisión estatal egipcia Nile TV, convirtiéndolo en uno de los ataques más mortíferos jamás perpetrados contra civiles en la provincia.
Después de al menos dos explosiones, hombres armados que esperaban fuera de la mezquita abrieron fuego contra los feligreses mientras salían de la oración del viernes, dijo Ahram Online.
El ataque tuvo como objetivo la mezquita Al Rawdah, situada en el pueblo de Al Rawdah entre Bir Al-Abed y la ciudad de Al-Arish.
Los hombres armados habían establecido posiciones de “emboscada” y abrieron fuego contra ambulancias mientras transportaban a fieles heridos desde al-Rawdah hacia al-Arish antes de la llegada de los servicios de seguridad, informaron testigos presenciales.
La mezquita que fue atacada es conocida por ser el lugar de nacimiento de Sheikh Eid al-Jariri, un clérigo sufí considerado el fundador del sufismo en la península del Sinaí. El sufismo es una rama mística del Islam que algunos musulmanes ultraortodoxos consideran herética.
Las explosiones de artefactos explosivos improvisados causaron daños considerables a la mezquita, dijo Ahram Online.
En declaraciones a la estación estatal de televisión Masriya, el vocero del Ministerio de Salud de Egipto, Khalid Mujahid, describió el incidente como un “ataque terrorista”.
El presidente egipcio Abdel Fatah el-Sisi se reunirá con un comité de seguridad para analizar las repercusiones del ataque, informó Masriya TV. La presidencia ha declarado tres días de duelo nacional.
Nadie se ha atribuido la responsabilidad del ataque y aún no se sabe qué sucedió con los militantes involucrados. Sin embargo, lleva el sello de un ataque de ISIS.
Las fuerzas de seguridad egipcias se enfrentan a ataques casi diarios de militantes alineados con ISIS, a quienes han combatido en el norte del Sinaí durante varios años. Sin embargo, los ataques a mezquitas son relativamente raros en Egipto.