Hundreds of protesters march in Clayton to support immigrants and refugees
SAINT LOUIS, FEBRUARY 1. Hundreds of people gathered outside the offices of Republican Sen. Roy Blunt to protest for his support to the executive order banning travelers from 7 major Muslim countries, as well as calling for protection for immigrants.
The march convened through Facebook by the group “Indivisible St. Louis”, brought together approximately 1,000 people of different nationalities, ages and genders who shouted chants such as “No ban, no Wall, America is home to all “.
During the stand, ten guests representing refugees, immigrants of Asian, African and Hispanic origin, as well as some activists, met with Mary Beth Luna, Senator Blunt’s District Office Director. Attendees told their stories, and called for senator’s support for immigrants residing in the state.
A new march is being convened for Saturday, February 4th, in the Federal Court building in St. Louis downtown, starting at 1 p.m.
Cientos de manifestantes se toman Clayton para apoyar a inmigrantes y refugiados
SAINT LOUIS, FEBRERO 1. Cientos de personas se congregaron afuera de las oficinas del senador republicano Roy Blunt, para protestar por su apoyo a la medida de restricción a viajeros provenientes de 7 países de mayorías musulmanas, así como para pedir protección para los inmigrantes.
La marcha convocada a través de Facebook por el grupo “Indivisible St. Louis”, reunió a mil personas aproximadamente, de diferentes nacionalidades, edades y géneros que gritaron a una sola voz consignas como “No ban, no Wall, America is home to all”.
Durante el plantón, diez invitados que representaron a refugiados, inmigrantes de origen asiático, africano e hispano, así como algunos activistas, se reunieron con Mary Beth Luna, la Directora de la oficina distrital del senador Blunt. Los asistentes contaron sus historias, y pidieron el apoyo del senador a los inmigrantes que residen en el estado.
Una nueva marcha está siendo convocada para el sábado 4 de febrero en el edificio de la Corte Federal en el centro de la ciudad, a partir de la 1 p.m.