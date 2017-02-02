Hundreds of protesters march in Clayton to support immigrants and refugees

SAINT LOUIS, FEBRUARY 1. Hundreds of people gathered outside the offices of Republican Sen. Roy Blunt to protest for his support to the executive order banning travelers from 7 major Muslim countries, as well as calling for protection for immigrants.

The march convened through Facebook by the group “Indivisible St. Louis”, brought together approximately 1,000 people of different nationalities, ages and genders who shouted chants such as “No ban, no Wall, America is home to all “.

During the stand, ten guests representing refugees, immigrants of Asian, African and Hispanic origin, as well as some activists, met with Mary Beth Luna, Senator Blunt’s District Office Director. Attendees told their stories, and called for senator’s support for immigrants residing in the state.

A new march is being convened for Saturday, February 4th, in the Federal Court building in St. Louis downtown, starting at 1 p.m.