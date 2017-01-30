Hundreds rally against Trump’s new immigration policies at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS. JANUARY 30. About 1,000 protesters gathered outside of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Sunday afternoon, protesting against President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries into the United States.

People were heard shouting, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and “No bans, no walls, America is home to all”.

The protests remained peaceful with participants from all ethnicities, religions and ages protesting for about three hours.

In a tweet, Lambert thanked protesters for a “peaceful demonstration”.