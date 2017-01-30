Hundreds rally against Trump’s new immigration policies at St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS. JANUARY 30. About 1,000 protesters gathered outside of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Sunday afternoon, protesting against President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries into the United States.
People were heard shouting, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and “No bans, no walls, America is home to all”.
The protests remained peaceful with participants from all ethnicities, religions and ages protesting for about three hours.
In a tweet, Lambert thanked protesters for a “peaceful demonstration”.
Centenares se reúnen para protestar en el aeropuerto de St. Louis, contra las nuevas políticas de inmigración de Trump
ST. LOUIS. 30 de enero. Cerca de 1,000 manifestantes se reunieron fuera del aeropuerto Lambert-St. Louis el domingo por la tarde, en protesta contra la reciente orden ejecutiva del presidente Donald Trump de prohibir a inmigrantes y refugiados de siete países musulmanes entrar a los Estados Unidos.
Se oía a la gente gritando: “No hay odio, no hay miedo, los refugiados son bienvenidos aquí” y “No hay prohibiciones, no hay muros, Estados Unidos es el hogar de todos”.
Las protestas se mantuvieron pacíficas con participantes de todas las etnias, religiones y edades protestando durante unas tres horas.
En un tweet, voceros del aeropuerto Lambert agradecieron a los manifestantes por una “manifestación pacífica”.