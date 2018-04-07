Hungary votes on Sunday

Europe will have another test in the face of anti-migrant sentiment when Hungarians cast their ballots on Sunday.

Prime minister Viktor Orban, from the far-right party Fidesz, has based his reelection campaign on attacking NGOs, refugees, migrants and the Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. Opposition parties appear unable to unite in time to defeat Orban’s party, who will likely be reelected for a second term.

“Orban is currently a kind of hero for far-right parties in Western Europe,” Bulcsu Hunyadi, a senior analyst at Political Capital Institute, told Al Jazeera. “If the Hungarian government remains, it might also strengthen the populist radical right.” According to Hunyadi, far-right groups in France, the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe have expressed support for Orban’s approach to migration.

This is the latest test in Europe’s stance on migration, refugees and globalism in general after 2016’s Brexit set in motion a number of definitive European elections that have gone either way a number of times. After Britons chose to exit the European Union, France and Germany voted for strong pro-European leaders in the figures of Emmanuel Macron’s election and Angela Merkel’s reelection. However, far-right parties in all of Europe continue to gain territory, particularly in places like Italy and Austria where they occupy ever-growing portions of congress and the Senate. Hungarians will have their own say when they go vote on Sunday.