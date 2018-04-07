Hungary votes on Sunday

Europe will have another test in the face of anti-migrant sentiment when Hungarians cast their ballots on Sunday.
Prime minister Viktor Orban, from the far-right party Fidesz, has based his reelection campaign on attacking NGOs, refugees, migrants and the Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. Opposition parties appear unable to unite in time to defeat Orban’s party, who will likely be reelected for a second term.
“Orban is currently a kind of hero for far-right parties in Western Europe,” Bulcsu Hunyadi, a senior analyst at Political Capital Institute, told Al Jazeera. “If the Hungarian government remains, it might also strengthen the populist radical right.” According to Hunyadi, far-right groups in France, the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe have expressed support for Orban’s approach to migration.
This is the latest test in Europe’s stance on migration, refugees and globalism in general after 2016’s Brexit set in motion a number of definitive European elections that have gone either way a number of times. After Britons chose to exit the European Union, France and Germany voted for strong pro-European leaders in the figures of Emmanuel Macron’s election and Angela Merkel’s reelection. However, far-right parties in all of Europe continue to gain territory, particularly in places like Italy and Austria where they occupy ever-growing portions of congress and the Senate. Hungarians will have their own say when they go vote on Sunday.
Hungría vota el domingo
Europa tendrá otra prueba frente al sentimiento anti-migrante cuando los húngaros emitan sus votos el domingo.
El primer ministro, Viktor Orban, del partido de extrema derecha Fidesz, ha basado su campaña de reelección en atacar a las ONG, refugiados, migrantes y al filántropo húngaro-estadounidense George Soros. Los partidos de oposición parecen no poder unirse a tiempo para derrotar al partido de Orban, que probablemente será reelegido para un segundo mandato.
“Orban es actualmente una especie de héroe para los partidos de extrema derecha en Europa occidental”, le dijo a Al Jazeera Bulcsu Hunyadi, analista del Instituto de Capital Político. “Si el gobierno húngaro permanece, también podría fortalecer la derecha radical populista”. Según Hunyadi, grupos de extrema derecha en Francia, los Países Bajos y otros lugares de Europa han expresado su apoyo al enfoque de Orban hacia la migración.
Esta es la más reciente prueba para la postura de Europa sobre la migración, los refugiados y el globalismo en general después de que el Brexit de 2016 pusiera en marcha una serie de elecciones europeas definitorias, con resultados mixtos. Después de que los británicos eligieron salir de la Unión Europea, Francia y Alemania votaron por fuertes líderes pro-europeos, eligiendo a Emmanuel Macron y reeligiendo a Angela Merkel. Sin embargo, los partidos de extrema derecha en toda Europa continúan ganando territorio, particularmente en lugares como Italia y Austria, donde ocupan porciones cada vez mayores del Congreso y el Senado. Los húngaros tendrán su opinión cuando vayan a votar el domingo.