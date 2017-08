Hurricane Harvey Strengthens to a Category 2 Storm as It Roars toward Texas

Hurricane Harvey was expected to make landfall on the Texas coast on Friday night as it strengthened to a Category 2 storm, packing winds of up to 100 mph.

Harvey is forecast to hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph, bringing a storm surge and flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

It would be the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 12 years. A major hurricane is one that’s a Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.

The last Category 3 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Wilma, which barreled into Florida in Oct. 2005.