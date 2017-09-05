Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5; Florida and Puerto Rico brace for storm

September 5 – Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, data from a hurricane-hunter aircraft show.

Irma is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands. It is still too early to tell the exact impact Irma will have on the United States.

The increasingly menacing storm would continue churning west in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and meteorologists say Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands could begin to see its wrath by the end of the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.