Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5; Florida and Puerto Rico brace for storm

September 5 – Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, data from a hurricane-hunter aircraft show.
Irma is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands. It is still too early to tell the exact impact Irma will have on the United States.
The increasingly menacing storm would continue churning west in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and meteorologists say Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands could begin to see its wrath by the end of the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.
El huracán Irma se fortalece hasta la Categoría 5; Florida y Puerto Rico se preparan para la tormenta
5 de septiembre – El huracán Irma se ha fortalecido a una tormenta de Categoría 5, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 175 mph, datos de aeronaves cazadoras de huracanes.
Se espera que Irma siga siendo un huracán peligroso conforme se vaya acercando a las Islas de Sotavento. Todavía es demasiado pronto para decir el impacto exacto que Irma tendrá en los Estados Unidos.
La tormenta, cada vez más amenazadora, continuaría en el Océano Atlántico el martes y los meteorólogos dicen que Puerto Rico y otras islas del Caribe podrían comenzar a ver su ira al final del día, según el Centro Nacional de Huracanes.