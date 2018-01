I-270 Closed in North St. Louis County After Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle

St. Louis – A portion of westbound Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

All lanes of the interstate were closed at New Halls Ferry just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Three eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for less than an hour as emergency crews first arrived.

An ambulance and multiple police vehicles were seen on the interstate shortly after it was closed.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

No information regarding the pedestrian’s injuries has been released.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.