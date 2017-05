I-44 reopened; roads going back to normal with water receding

St. Louis, MO. May 5 – The westbound lanes of I-44 were reopened yesterday afternoon, just in time for rush hour. And eastbound Interstate 44 was completely functioning by 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

The interstate had been closed from Interstate 270 to Gray Summit since Tuesday. The exits from I-44 to Soccer Park Road and Highway 141 remain closed. Highway 141 will likely remain shut down at I-44 through the weekend.

Closures of various other roads caused snarls and logistical problems in the area. MoDOT on Thursday thanked area residents for their cooperation and patience.

“Thank you to everyone in St. Louis,” Blair, assistant district engineer for MoDOTsaid. “There’s so many of you that adjusted your schedules. Businesses, the hospitals, the schools, it’s been hard. We’re getting close to the end, so keep it up.”

As other routes are reopening Blair urged people to “obey the barricades” on closed roads, even if the water has receded. If a barricade remains, the road is still considered unsafe for some reasons.