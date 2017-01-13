Ice Storm Warning remains in effect from 9 am this morning to noon CST Sunday

ST. LOUIS – JANUARY 13. Freezing rain will overspread the area this morning from south to north. Significant icing is expected to occur from this morning through Sunday morning.

One quarter to one half of an inch of ice is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Winds will head northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The ice will result in hazardous travel conditions especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.

MetroLink and MetroBus are both not reporting any significant delays at this time