Ice Storm Warning remains in effect from 9 am this morning to noon CST Sunday
ST. LOUIS – JANUARY 13. Freezing rain will overspread the area this morning from south to north. Significant icing is expected to occur from this morning through Sunday morning.
One quarter to one half of an inch of ice is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Winds will head northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The ice will result in hazardous travel conditions especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.
MetroLink and MetroBus are both not reporting any significant delays at this time
Advertencia de Tormenta de Hielo sigue vigente hasta
mediodía del Domingo
ST. LOUIS – ENERO 13. La lluvia helada cubrirá el área esta mañana del sur al norte. Se espera que ocurra una formación de hielo importante desde esta mañana hasta el domingo por la mañana.
Se espera un cuarto a una mitad de una pulgada de hielo. Las temperaturas estarán en los 20s superiores a los 30s más bajos.
Vientos del sureste entre 10 y 15 mph, con ráfagas de hasta 20 mph. El hielo resultará en condiciones peligrosas de viaje, especialmente en puentes, pasos elevados y carreteras no tratadas. Estacionamientos y aceras también se resbalarán. Daños a los árboles y líneas eléctricas también es posible.
MetroLink y MetroBus no reportan retrasos significativos en este momento