IDOT Announces Full Closure of EB I-55/70 Beginning Friday Night

Illinois. August 18 – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced multiple lane closures starting this Friday, weather permitting.

The closure will allow necessary repairs on the bridge west of Illinois 203, pavement repairs on I-55/70 west of I-255, and to paint a pair of bridges west of I-255.

Among the closures will be: all eastbound lanes of Interstate 55/70 from the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis, all the way to Interstate 255 in Collinsville. The right lane of eastbound I-55/70 will be restricted from Black lane to I-255 from 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

The closure begins at 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 18.

IDOT will close the eastbound lanes of I-55/70 through to I-255, and a detour will be directing traffic towards Interstate 64, to northbound I-255, to access eastbound I-55/70.

However, eastbound I-55/70 traffic will not be able to travel east of the I-55/70/64 interchange.

IDOT said the interstate is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 21.