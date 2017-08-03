IDOT Prepares for Large Influx of Visitors to the State for Eclipse

Illinois, August 2 – While everyone is preparing for the eclipse, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is preparing to keep traffic flowing during the historic event.
The eclipse will be seen on Aug. 21, and Carbondale, Illinois is one of the cities in the eclipse’s path of totality, meaning the sun will be 100 percent covered. As where the rest of the country outside the path will see a 90 percent coverage.
Up to 200,000 people are expected to visit southern Illinois to view the event and take part in the activities leading up to it, IDOT said.
But during the eclipse, IDOT said it plans to resume traffic flow. To ease the drive through the eclipse, IDOT said it will lift lane closures on major projects in the southern area of the state, as well as the weekend leading up to Aug. 21.
Message boards will also communicate with drivers. Illinois State Police and local enforcement agencies will assist in traffic control.
IDOT said if you plan on driving during the eclipse, be sure to plan ahead. IDOT advised drivers to not expect to park on the side of the road to view the eclipse and expect high pedestrian and bike traffic near viewing areas.
Those driving are also advised not to wear special eclipse viewing glasses or take photos while driving. Be sure and turn your headlights on during the event.
IDOT se prepara para afluencia de visitantes al estado por eclipse
Illinois, 2 de agosto – Mientras todo el mundo se está preparando para el eclipse, el Departamento de Transporte de Illinois (IDOT) se está preparando para mantener el flujo de tráfico durante el evento histórico.
El eclipse se verá el 21 de agosto, y Carbondale, Illinois, es una de las ciudades donde el eclipse se verá en su totalidad, lo que significa que el sol estará cubierto al 100 por ciento. En tanto que en el resto del país se verá una cobertura del 90 por ciento.
Se espera que hasta 200,000 personas visiten el sur de Illinois para ver el evento y tomar parte en las actividades que lo rodean, dijo IDOT.
Durante el eclipse, IDOT dijo que planea reanudar el flujo de tráfico. Para facilitar el paso a través del eclipse, IDOT dijo que levantará los cierres de carriles en los proyectos importantes en el área meridional del estado, así como el fin de semana que conduce hasta el 21 de agosto.
IDOT también se comunicará con los conductores a través de los tableros de mensajes. La policía del estado de Illinois y las autoridades locales ayudarán en el control de tráfico.
IDOT dijo que si planea conducir durante el eclipse, asegúrese de planear con anticipación. IDOT aconsejó a los conductores que no esperen aparcar en el lado de las autopistas para ver el eclipse y que esperan un alto tráfico de peatones y bicicletas cerca de las zonas de observación.
También se aconseja a los conductores no llevar gafas especiales de visualización de eclipse ni tomar fotos mientras conducen y que se aseguren de encender los las luces durante el evento.