IDOT Prepares for Large Influx of Visitors to the State for Eclipse

Illinois, August 2 – While everyone is preparing for the eclipse, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is preparing to keep traffic flowing during the historic event.

The eclipse will be seen on Aug. 21, and Carbondale, Illinois is one of the cities in the eclipse’s path of totality, meaning the sun will be 100 percent covered. As where the rest of the country outside the path will see a 90 percent coverage.

Up to 200,000 people are expected to visit southern Illinois to view the event and take part in the activities leading up to it, IDOT said.

But during the eclipse, IDOT said it plans to resume traffic flow. To ease the drive through the eclipse, IDOT said it will lift lane closures on major projects in the southern area of the state, as well as the weekend leading up to Aug. 21.

Message boards will also communicate with drivers. Illinois State Police and local enforcement agencies will assist in traffic control.

IDOT said if you plan on driving during the eclipse, be sure to plan ahead. IDOT advised drivers to not expect to park on the side of the road to view the eclipse and expect high pedestrian and bike traffic near viewing areas.

Those driving are also advised not to wear special eclipse viewing glasses or take photos while driving. Be sure and turn your headlights on during the event.