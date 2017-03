Illinois bill would lower drinking age to 18 with parental consent

Springfield, Ill. March 10. A bill has been proposed to lower the drinking age in Illinois in specific situations, allowing people as young as 18 to be served wine or beer at restaurants, if they have mom and dad’s permission. No hard liquor would be allowed.

If passed, Illinois would join 10 states that already have this law in place: Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Wheeler and Rep. Kelly M. Burke. Right now, it’s being looked over in the state house.