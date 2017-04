ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT GUZZARDI FIGHTS FOR $15 MINIMUM WAGE

St. Louis, MO. April 21 – A state representative from Chicago, Democrat Will Guzzardi, is in Illinois rallying to support for his bill to increase the minimum wage throughout the state.

“Every community needs $15 an hour. It’s a basic, decent standard of living, no matter what corner of the state you live in. 2.3 million people in Illinois make less than $15 an hour,” he says.

Guzzardi says all opponents need to do is look to other states and other communities with “$15 per hour” and realize it hasn’t killed job growth or produced mass layoffs in those places. He says communities need employees with “money in their pockets” to support the economy.

State Representative LaToya Greenwood of East Saint Louis is a co-sponsor of the bill.