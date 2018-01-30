Illinois Lawmakers to Discuss Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

Collinsville, Ill. – Wednesday, Illinois lawmakers will gather in Springfield to begin the discussion of legalizing recreational marijuana and other issues.
HCI Alternatives in Collinsville has up to 1200 patients who receive medicinal marijuana from their treatment program.
Leaders of HCI Alternatives said the use of medical marijuana has helped dozens of patients fighting cancer cope with their painful symptoms. They also said research shows that 92 percent of opioid use was reduced and stopped overall after receiving cannabis treatments.
“When you look at the number of overdoses that are occurring every year that there is definitely abuses with opioids,” HCI Alternatives COO Scott Abbott said. “Cannabis isn’t for everybody but for a lot of people they treat their pain with cannabis with very little to no side effects at all.”
Abbott told News 4prohibition doesn’t work in the alcohol industry and it won’t work in the cannabis industry. They said it is time to take the underground drug market, regulate it and bring money to the state.
“To seek those drugs, whether we like it or not, they’re going to seek those drugs in a place where it’s controlled, and now you know they’re getting drugs that have been tested and regulated and they’re going to get what they’re paying for without violence or getting harmed,” he said.
Legisladores de Illinois debatirán sobre la legalización de la marihuana para uso recreativo
Collinsville, Ill. – El miércoles, los legisladores de Illinois se reunirán en Springfield para comenzar la discusión sobre la legalización de la marihuana para uso recreativo, entre otros asuntos.
HCI Alternatives en Collinsville tiene hasta 1,200 pacientes que reciben marihuana medicinal en su programa de tratamiento.
Los líderes de HCI Alternatives dijeron que el uso de marihuana medicinal ha ayudado a docenas de pacientes que luchan contra el cáncer a sobrellevar sus síntomas dolorosos. También dijeron que las investigaciones muestran que el 92 por ciento del uso de opiáceos se redujo y se detuvo en general después de recibir tratamientos de cannabis.
“Cuando se observa el número de sobredosis que se producen cada año, definitivamente hay abusos con los opiáceos”, dijo el director de operaciones de HCI Alternatives, Scott Abbott. “El cannabis no es para todo el mundo, sino para muchas personas que tratan su dolor con cannabis con muy poco o ningún efecto secundario”.
Abbott comentó que la prohibición no funciona en la industria del alcohol y que no funcionará en la industria del cannabis. Dijeron que es hora de tomar el mercado clandestino de drogas, regularlo y llevar dinero al estado.
“Cuando busquen esos medicamentos, nos guste o no, los buscarán en un lugar controlado, y ahora saben que están obteniendo medicamentos que han sido probados y regulados y que van a obtener lo que están pagando sin violencia o daño”, comentó.