Illinois River Flooding Could Impact St. Louis

OttawA, IL – The Illinois river spills over its banks, flowing into northern Illinois towns. The Illinois River flows into the Mississippi near Grafton near St. Louis. It will be interesting to see what happens when this water makes it our way.
Shelters are open to assist people forced from their homes by flooding as rivers swollen by heavy rain and melting snow rise in Indiana, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest.
Flood warnings are in effect for parts of several states Thursday, from Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio to Texas and Louisiana.
The American Red Cross says it has opened eight shelters in northern Indiana, where crews used boats to help residents evacuate their homes. Indiana University-South Bend canceled Thursday classes, and residents of a student apartment complex were encouraged to leave.
In Michigan, states of emergency were declared in the Lansing area as officials recommended the evacuations of several neighborhoods. Flooding also hit nearby Michigan State University.
Inundaciones del río Illinois podrían afectar a St. Louis
Ottawa, IL. – El río Illinois se derrama sobre sus orillas, fluyendo hacia las ciudades del norte de Illinois. El río Illinois desemboca en el Mississippi, cerca de Grafton, cerca de St. Louis. Será interesante ver qué sucede cuando esta agua venga hacia nosotros.
Los refugios están abiertos para ayudar a las personas que se vean obligadas a abandonar sus hogares debido a las inundaciones que provocan los ríos desbordados por las fuertes lluvias y el deshielo en Indiana, Michigan y otras partes del Medio Oeste.
Las advertencias de inundación están vigentes para partes de varios estados el jueves, desde Wisconsin, Illinois y Ohio hasta Texas y Louisiana.
La Cruz Roja Americana dice que ha abierto ocho albergues en el norte de Indiana, donde las cuadrillas usan botes para ayudar a los residentes a evacuar sus hogares. Indiana University-South Bend canceló las clases del jueves y pidió a los residentes de un complejo de apartamentos para estudiantes a que se fueran.
En Michigan, se ha declarado estado de emergencia en el área de Lansing ya que los funcionarios recomendaron las evacuaciones de varios vecindarios. Las inundaciones también afectaron a la cercana Universidad Estatal de Michigan.