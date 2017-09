Immigrants to ICE: Show Us Your Papers

As Part of National Challenge to Trump’s Deportation Force, St. Louis to Press ICE’s Corruption and Impunity into Public Eye

Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA), St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America (IFCLA), Council on American-Islam Relations, Missouri (CAIR-MO), Central Reform Congregation and Christ Church United Church of Christ to deliver FOIA requests in St. Louis in support of efforts at the field office in Chicago, and at every ICE field office in the country in wake of rumors of massive raids and on-going unchained enforcement

Join over 15 organizations and 100 individuals who have signed-on to the below statement in support of standing against the devastating detention and deportation machine that is Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What: Delivery and Press Conference regarding FOIA Requests at the ICE office in downtown St. Louis

When: Thursday, September 14, 2017; 9:00am

Where: Office of ICE, Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce St. 63103 (corner of Spruce and Tucker)

Who: Representatives from the faith community, Rabbi Randy Fleisher of the Central Reform Congregation and Reverend Becky Turner from Christ Church United Church of Christ. As well as leaders from the Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA), Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America (IFCLA), and the Council on American-Islam Relations – Missouri (CAIR-MO).

STATEMENT

Last week, several national advocates released insider information regarding “Operation Mega,” wherein Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aims to rapidly detain nearly 10,000 individuals in a near-nationwide wave of increased enforcement. This comes at a strategic time: ICE intends to use up the remaining resources and detention bed space available rapidly, in an effort to convince Congress to give their agency billions of dollars of funding for continued enforcement activity during the next fiscal year.

Our community will not stand for this kind of political and fiscal games. Our lives, our families, our friends, will not be used as bargaining chips! We stand firmly against increased immigration enforcement, and reject continuing to fund – by the billions of dollars – the devastating detention and deportation machine.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 of this week, at every single field office in the country, immigrant communities filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests demanding details regarding the planning and execution of upcoming ICE enforcement activities as well as the procedures for targeting and capturing individuals agents encounter. Through this effort and other local initiatives, we will continue to monitor the agency’s activity and force its corruption into public view. The deportation force under the Trump Administration has become increasingly unchained and acting with impunity. Leadership like the appointment of Tom Homan as ICE director and the racist rhetoric of Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice confirm this systematic persecution of communities of color, and stand in flagrant violation of our shared values.

We will work to protect our loved ones and defend everyone’s rights. We will continue to support DREAMers because it is the right thing to do. As a nation, it would seem that we have forgotten how to show empathy for individuals and families that make tough decisions to leave unsafe places – many of which are the direct result of decades of dangerous US policy and intervention. Legislation that keeps dignity first, demonstrates an understanding of the root causes and intricacies of migration as a global phenomenon, and ending the criminalization of communities of color, should be our first priority.

Contact: Amanda Tello, Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates, amanda@mira-mo.org, 314-899-6091

Sara John, St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America, sara@ifcla.net, 314-721-2977