Everything an immigrant must know to live and obtain residence in the United States

With an informative text, clear illustrations, accurate data and real cases, Immigration. The new rules is the guide created by immigration experts who will accompany you in your immigration process, since you leave your land until you live the “American dream”.

Today immigration to the United States has other rules: stricter laws, threats of deportation, false information, scams, fear, in addition to other obstacles. In this guide, experts give you resources and advice so you can face the new reality that we are living and they clearly explain several aspects that every immigrant should know:

How the United States immigration process works

The main visas to enter the country to visit or to work

What is asylum and refuge and who can avail themselves of them

How to obtain residence

How to become an American citizen

Legal or illegal? What to do in the face of the new reality

What are your duties and rights as an immigrant?

IMMIGRATION. The new rules is a book published by Aguilar from Penguin Random House Publishing Group, in conjunction with Univision Communications Inc. For more information visit www.inmigracionlasnuevasreglas.com