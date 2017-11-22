Everything an immigrant must know to live and obtain residence in the United States
With an informative text, clear illustrations, accurate data and real cases, Immigration. The new rules is the guide created by immigration experts who will accompany you in your immigration process, since you leave your land until you live the “American dream”.
Today immigration to the United States has other rules: stricter laws, threats of deportation, false information, scams, fear, in addition to other obstacles. In this guide, experts give you resources and advice so you can face the new reality that we are living and they clearly explain several aspects that every immigrant should know:
- How the United States immigration process works
- The main visas to enter the country to visit or to work
- What is asylum and refuge and who can avail themselves of them
- How to obtain residence
- How to become an American citizen
- Legal or illegal? What to do in the face of the new reality
- What are your duties and rights as an immigrant?
IMMIGRATION. The new rules is a book published by Aguilar from Penguin Random House Publishing Group, in conjunction with Univision Communications Inc. For more information visit www.inmigracionlasnuevasreglas.com
Inmigración. Las nuevas reglas
Todo lo que un inmigrante debe saber para vivir y obtener la residencia en los estados unidos
Con un texto informativo, claras ilustraciones, datos precisos y casos reales, Inmigración. Las nuevas reglas es la guía creada por expertos de inmigración que te acompañará en tu proceso de inmigración, desde que dejas tu tierra hasta que vives el «sueño americano».
Hoy en día inmigrar a Estados Unidos tiene otras reglas: leyes más estrictas, amenazas de deportación, falsa información, estafas, miedo, además de otros obstáculos. En esta guía, expertos te brindan recursos y consejos para que puedas enfrentar la nueva realidad que estamos viviendo y te explican claramente varios aspectos que todo inmigrante debe saber:
- Cómo funciona el proceso migratorio de Estados Unidos
- Las principales visas para entrar al país de visita o para trabajar
- Qué es asilo y refugio y quiénes pueden acogerse a ellos
- Cómo obtener la residencia
- Cómo convertirte en ciudadano americano
- ¿Legal o ilegal?: qué hacer ante la nueva realidad
- Cuáles son tus deberes y derechos como inmigrante
INMIGRACIÓN. Las nuevas reglas es un libro publicado por Aguilar de Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, en conjunto con Univision Communications Inc. Para más información visite www.inmigracionlasnuevasreglas.com