In Mexico, the #MeToo movement gains steam, immediately faces backlash

The #MeToo movement that swept the United States in both Hollywood and Washington, took a while to get to Mexico, in part of the widespread “machista” (male chauvinist) culture that still holds back women in many aspects of life. It finally gained momentum last month when Karla Souza, a Mexican actress working in Hollywood, told her story to Carmen Aristegui, a reporter on CNN en Español. “He kissed me and touched me in a way that I didn’t want to be touched,” she said of a director she worked with early on her career, who she decided to keep anonymous. Souza is well known in the U.S. for her role as Laurel Castillo on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder”.

“I am proud to stand in solidarity with my sisters in Mexico and women around the world whose voices are finally being heard and saying #TIMESUP,” she wrote on Twitter on February 21.

Paola Núñez, known for her role in AMC’s drama “The Son”, also came forward, as did actress Stephanie Sigman and comedian Sofía Niño de Rivera. However, people on social media immediately began questioning why they had waited until now to talk about it, why they refused to name names, and whether they were only coming forward to be in the spotlight. When Sabina Berman, a Mexican playwright who said she had been harassed by the Actor’s Guild former leader, José María Fernández Unsáin, for a decade since she was 19, retracted an accusation of misconduct against the casting director of the Chilean movie “Gloria”, the backlash found its shred of “evidence”.

Mexico’s sexist culture has been at the center of a national discussion on gender and equality for the last couple of years. A number of high-profile cases have led to feminist demonstrations and official policies in an effort to push back against what has proved to be a dangerous environment for women. Perhaps one of the reasons why the #MeToo movement hasn’t gained the traction it has in places like the United States or France, is because Mexico has to deal with an even more urgent matter: “feminicidios” (feminicides), which pose a life or death threat on women. In previous decades, the border city of Juárez was infamous around the world for the assassinations of women that worked in the “maquiladoras” (factories) and whose bodies were dumped on the city’s various large, empty lots. More recently, Ecatepec, a municipality in the Estado de México and part of Mexico City’s metropolitan area, has proven the deadliest to women, with multiple cases of disappearances, particularly in the state’s licensed public transportation. Mexico City’s own public transportation is famously divided into only-female wagons and mixed wagons, and has been during the last decade. Catcalling is also extremely common in every public space.

And then there’s the fact that most professional areas are still male-dominated. Many of the celebrities that have come forward sharing their cases of sexual assault are either successful enough to choose their own projects or work primarily in Hollywood, offering them a sort of insurance in case of retaliation by men in their industries. If there’s the fear of being out of a job by coming forward in the U.S., that is a much more real possibility in Mexico, so women often opt for staying silent. That is, when the threat is only professional and not on the woman’s life if she decides to speak out.

Mexico’s bureaucracy is another factor that often plays against women who want to report cases of rape, sexual assault or sexual misconduct. The process tends to be slow and painful, with authorities often questioning the victim instead of the perpetrator. But for all the obstacles, things do seem to be changing, if slowly. As more and more women speak out, the topic is brought to the forefront of the national conversation, and authorities and the society in general is forced to address these complaints and take action. As Mexican actress Natalia Córdova-Buckley, who plays Yo-Yo Rodriguez in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” said in Twitter when she shared a letter to end misogyny: “#Machismo, you’ve just met your worst enemy.”