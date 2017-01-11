In moving speech, Obama urges Americans to be agents of change
Chicago, USA, Jan 11 (efe_epa).- The President of the United States handed over the baton of change that brought him to the White House, to all American citizens, and urged them to safeguard democracy and not take it for granted, in a moving farewell address to the nation Tuesday.
“I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours,” stressed President Barack Obama in his final speech to the nation in Chicago, before an audience of around 18,000 people, ten days before Republican Party’s Donald Trump takes over the Oval Office.
“You were the change. The answer to people’s hopes and, because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started,” declared Obama.
He said when he came to power eight years ago, if he had promised voters that the US would manage to reverse a great recession, open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program, win marriage equality and reform the healthcare system, “you might have said our sights were set a little too high”.
He also warned about threats to democracy, saying it “won’t work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity.”
He added that although his election – as the country’s first ever Afro-American president – marked a historical milestone of sorts, racism lives on in the country and more work remains to be done to eliminate prejudices against minorities and immigrants.
“After my election there was talk of a post-racial America. And such a vision, however well-intended, was never realistic. Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society,” he confessed.
To counter the rise of “naked partisanship and increasing economic and regional stratification,” the outgoing president said citizens must act as “guardians” of democracy, and “not just when there’s an election…but over the full span of a lifetime”.
Warning against taking democracy for granted, he highlighted the Constitution has no power on its own, and it is the people who give it meaning through active participation.
With ten days to go before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Obama pledged to ensure a “peaceful” transfer of power.
While making little mention of Trump in his speech, Obama warned against a “weakening of the values that make us who we are” and made clear his rejection of discrimination against American-Muslims.
During his speech, he also underlined that no foreign terrorist organization had successfully planned and executed an attack on US soil during his tenure.
He also expressed confidence the terrorist group Islamic State “will be destroyed. And no one who threatens America will ever be safe”.
Commenting on the growing hegemonic threat presented by Russia and China he said these rivals “cannot match our influence around the world — unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors”.
The speech took an emotional turn towards the end when Obama thanked Democrat supporters, his White House team, and above all, his family.
With tears in his eyes, Obama told his wife Michelle she had been his best friend, even as their visibly-moved elder daughter Malia looked on.
“You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he said.
Obama had special words of praise for Vice President Joseph Biden, in whom he said he had “gained a brother,” and added choosing him as his second-in-command had been his best decision.
En emotivo discurso, Obama insta a los estadounidenses a ser agentes del cambio
Chicago, Estados Unidos, 11 de enero – El Presidente de los Estados Unidos entregó la batuta de cambio que lo llevó a la Casa Blanca, a todos los ciudadanos estadounidenses, y les instó a salvaguardar la democracia y no darla por sentada, en un discurso de despedida que conmovió a la nación el martes.
“Les estoy pidiendo que crean, no en mi capacidad para lograr el cambio, sino en la suya”, enfatizó el presidente Barack Obama en su discurso final ante la nación en Chicago, ante una audiencia de alrededor de 18.000 personas, diez días antes de que el Partido Republicano con Donald Trump se haga cargo de la Oficina Oval.
“Ustedes fueron el cambio, la respuesta a las esperanzas de la gente y, debido a ustedes, en todos los aspectos, Estados Unidos es un lugar mejor y más fuerte que cuando iniciamos”, declaró Obama.
Dijo que cuando llegó al poder hace ocho años, si hubiera prometido a los votantes que Estados Unidos lograría revertir una gran recesión, abriría un nuevo capítulo con el pueblo cubano, cerraría el programa de armas nucleares de Irán, reformaría el sistema de salud”, ustedes podrían haber dicho que nuestras expectativas eran demasiado altas”.
También advirtió sobre las amenazas a la democracia, diciendo que “no funcionará sin la sensación de que todos tienen oportunidades económicas”.
Agregó que aunque su elección -como el primer presidente afroamericano del país- marcó un hito histórico, el racismo vive en el país y aún queda trabajo por hacer para eliminar los prejuicios contra las minorías y los inmigrantes.
“Después de mi elección se habló de un América post racial, y esa visión, aunque bien intencionada, nunca fue realista, y la raza sigue siendo una fuerza poderosa y frecuentemente divisiva en nuestra sociedad”, confesó.
Para contrarrestar el surgimiento del “partidismo desnudo y la creciente estratificación económica y regional”, el presidente saliente dijo que los ciudadanos deben actuar como “guardianes” de la democracia, y “no sólo cuando hay elecciones … sino durante toda la vida” .
Advirtiendo que la democracia no es un hecho dado, resaltó que la Constitución no tiene poder por sí misma, y es la gente quien le da significado a través de una participación activa.
A diez días del mandato del presidente electo Donald Trump, Obama se comprometió a garantizar una transición pacífica del poder.
Al hacer poca mención de Trump en su discurso, Obama advirtió sobre un “debilitamiento de los valores que nos hacen quienes somos” y dejó en claro su rechazo a la discriminación contra los estadounidenses-musulmanes.
Durante su discurso, también subrayó que ninguna organización terrorista extranjera había planeado y ejecutado con éxito un ataque en suelo estadounidense durante su mandato.
También expresó su confianza en que el grupo terrorista Estado Islámico “será destruido, y nadie que amenace a Estados Unidos estará seguro”.
Al comentar sobre la creciente amenaza hegemónica presentada por Rusia y China, dijo que estos rivales “no pueden igualar nuestra influencia en todo el mundo – a menos que renunciemos a lo que representamos y nos convirtamos en otro gran país que intimida a los vecinos más pequeños”.
El discurso dio un giro emocional hacia el final cuando Obama agradeció a los partidarios demócratas, a su equipo de la Casa Blanca, y sobre todo a su familia.
Con lágrimas en los ojos, Obama le dijo a su esposa Michelle que ella había sido su mejor amiga, incluso cuando su visiblemente movida hija Malia miró.
“Tomaste un papel que no pediste, y lo hiciste tuyo con gracia y con tonalidad y con estilo, y buen humor … Hiciste de la Casa Blanca un lugar que pertenece a todo el mundo”, dijo.
Obama tuvo palabras especiales de admiración para el vicepresidente Joseph Biden, de quien dijo que había “ganado un hermano”, y agregó que elegirlo como su segundo al mando había sido su mejor decisión.