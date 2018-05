In National Prayer Day, Trump claims Americans say “under God” and “merry Christmas” more under his administration

At Thursday’s National Day of Prayer address, President Donald Trump said that Americans have begun not only using more the holiday greeting “merry Christmas” as opposed to “Happy Holidays”, but that they have started to say “under God” more as well.

Trump spoke to those gathered in the Rose Garden of the White House. “Prayer changes hearts and transforms lives. It uplifts the soul, inspires action, and unites us all as one nation, under God. So important.”

He continued: “And we say it here. You know, a lot of people, they don’t say it. But you know what? They’re starting to say it more. Just like we’re starting to say, ‘Merry Christmas’ when that day comes around. You notice the big difference between now and two or three years ago?”, he said referencing the Obama administration years.

Trump said the number of people using those phrases was going down rapidly before he took office.

“Now it’s straight up”, he said.

The words “under God” were not originally in the pledge of allegiance, but Congress added it in 1954 to draw a distinction between the United States and the religiously intolerant countries of the communist bloc.