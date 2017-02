Indian boy born with 4 legs, 2 penises recovering after surgery

New Delhi. An Indian boy born with four legs and two penises is set to return home after a successful surgery. The baby born with four legs and two penises has been described as a “gift from God” by his mother.

The 23-year-old woman had originally been willing to raise her son as he was, because she was too poor to afford treatment, but Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in the country’s central Karnataka province, agreed to treat the boy.

The boy was born with polymelia – a rare congenital birth defect that results in extra limbs or organs, which are usually deformed.

The baby is expected to be discharged within the next week.

His follow up care, includes minor procedures related with cosmetic issues and a corrective surgery, which will be provided for free by Narayana Health City.

The boy is expected to have a normal childhood.