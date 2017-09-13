Infant Dies after Being Left in Car in St. Louis County

South St. Louis, September 12 – An infant died after possibly being left inside a car for an extended period of time, according to police.

Monday night, officers responded to a call at the Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood School in South County for a report that a child wasn’t breathing. Police said the child, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital, but later died.

According to the school, a mother arrived just before 5 p.m. to pick up her child from school. School employees then informed the mother she never dropped the boy off. The mother then went to her van and found the infant unresponsive and brought him into the building.

Once he was inside the building, 911 was called and CPR was administered to try and revive the child. An ambulance then took the boy to a local hospital.

“All our hearts are so saddened by this tragedy. And we grieve with this family at the terrible loss of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” read a statement released by the Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood school.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.

