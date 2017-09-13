Infant Dies after Being Left in Car in St. Louis County

South St. Louis, September 12 – An infant died after possibly being left inside a car for an extended period of time, according to police.
Monday night, officers responded to a call at the Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood School in South County for a report that a child wasn’t breathing. Police said the child, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital, but later died.
According to the school, a mother arrived just before 5 p.m. to pick up her child from school. School employees then informed the mother she never dropped the boy off. The mother then went to her van and found the infant unresponsive and brought him into the building.
Once he was inside the building, 911 was called and CPR was administered to try and revive the child. An ambulance then took the boy to a local hospital.
“All our hearts are so saddened by this tragedy. And we grieve with this family at the terrible loss of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” read a statement released by the Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood school.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.
Niño muere después de ser olvidado en automóvil en St. Louis County
South St. Louis, 12 de septiembre – Un niño murió después de que posiblemente fue olvidado dentro de un coche durante un período prolongado de tiempo, según reporta la policía.
El lunes por la noche, los agentes respondieron a una llamada de la escuela Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood en South St. Louis por el reporte de un niño que no estaba respirando. La policía dijo que el niño, un niño de 1 año de edad, fue llevado a un hospital, pero más tarde murió.
Según la escuela, la madre llegó justo antes de las 5 p.m. para recoger a su hijo de la escuela. Los empleados de la escuela informaron a la madre que ella nunca dejó al niño por la mañana. La madre se dirigió a su camioneta y encontró al niño inconsciente y lo llevó dentro del edificio de la escuela.
Una vez dentro, llamaron al 911 y se le administró la RCP para tratar de revivirlo. Una ambulancia llevó al niño a un hospital local.
“Todos nuestros corazones están tan tristes por esta tragedia y nos entristecemos con esta familia por la terrible pérdida de este niño, por favor manténgalos en sus pensamientos y oraciones”, se lee en una declaración publicada por la escuela Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood.
La autopsia está programada para el martes. La investigación sobre la muerte del niño está en curso.