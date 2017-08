Inmates Now Say the Workhouse is Too Cold after AC Units Were Installed

St. Louis, MO. August 1 – The relief from the heat is now a causing complaints from inmates inside the Workhouse, saying the medium-security institute is too cold.

It was reported that the city installed five temporary air conditioning units, ranging from 25-50 tons in weight. The installations came after inmates were heard calling from the prison windows, saying it was too hot inside and that their cells had no air conditioning. The city will pay $40,000 for one month of service until a permanent solution is found.

However, now inmates inside the prison are complaining the conditions are too cold.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office said the staff at the prison were overwhelmed with complaints from inmates about the cooler temperatures. One inmate was even caught using a broom handle to break one of the cooling pipes from the air conditioner. The inmate was placed into administrative confinement.

At this time, the mayor’s office has reached out to the company who installed the temporary units. They asked the company to install thermostats so the temperature can be regulate by the jail’s staff.