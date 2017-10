The Saint Louis University Museum of Art is pleased to announce our newest exhibition, Inner Harmony…Learning from the Buddhist Spirit by Dr. Jon Kolkin

About the Exhibit

In 2011, Kolkin began taking the photographs which make up this exhibit. During his travel to Wenzhou, China, Kolkin was permitted to take photographs during a special ceremony in Taiping Temple, a cloistered enclave of 100 Buddhist nuns, situated in the heart of the city. Upon showing his work to the headmistress, Kolkin was given access to almost the entire complex for a full month. Though 2011 was only the beginning of this exhibit, Kokin continued to work on this project for over 5 years, while living in many countries and photographing Buddhist monastics from many traditions.

Inner Harmony… Learning from the Buddhist Spirit is exhibited as Palladium prints due to the warmth and textural environment

communicated in the technique.

About the Artist

Kolkin became passionate about photography at a very young age while working in his father’s darkroom. After college, he pursued a degree in Medicine and began his practice as a physician. Throughout his medical career he never abandoned his love for the arts. Kolkin now dedicates his entire time to his professional Fine Art photographer career and teaches medicine to physicians in countries around the world.

Kolkin’s work focuses on socially relevant topics that invite dialogue, understanding and mutual respect. He frequently lectures on topics such as “maintaining relevance within our lives.” His captivating images have won numerous awards and have drawn the attention of private and corporate collectors worldwide.

The exhibit will be on display September 15, 2017

through December 30, 2017

The General Opening Reception and Lecture have been rescheduled for Friday October 27, 2017.

The lecture is 5pm-6pm with the reception following until 8pm.

Lecture: Dr. Kolkin will present “Living a Balanced Life: Practical Strategies for Busy People” 5pm-6pm

General Reception: The general reception will be 6:00pm-8:00pm, following the lecture.

Both the lecture and reception are free and open to the public.

Parking for both is available in the Canisius Lot at the corner of Spring Ave. and Lindell Blvd. St. Louis City metered parking is also available.

Saint Louis University Museum of Art

The Saint Louis University Museum of Art is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-4pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information:

Call: 314-977-6631

Email: museumsandgalleries@slu.edu

Visit: http://www.slu.edu/sluma-home