International Brigadiers Arrive in Mexico to Help in the Rescue of Victims

Mexico City. September 22, 2017 – Elements of the Israeli army, experts in rescue work as well as military engineers, support in the work of rescue of what was the building marked with the number 286 of the Avenue Alvaro Obregon, in Colonia Roma.

In the place are six of the 70 elements sent by the Israeli Government that arrived yesterday to the City of Mexico. The rest was deployed to various parts of the same colony Roma and Condesa.

In the avenue Álvaro Obregón 29 people have been rescued, three of them yesterday, two women and a man.

Also in the Mexican capital is a Los Angeles County team of search and rescue experts, who also bring equipment to facilitate material removal, as well as a group of rescuers from Honduras.

There has also been human support and equipment sent by the Government of Japan and about thirty Colombian rescuers to help search for victims of the earthquake.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said members of the relief agency traveled on an Air Force plane with 22 tons of rescue equipment.

On their part, members of the USAR Rescue Group from El Salvador arrived in Mexico City and are already working on search and rescue tasks in the C-1 Building of the Ciudad Jardín Housing Unit in the Coyoacán Delegation, where they have been reported 23 people missing.

In a coordinated way, the 25 Salvadoran rescuers, who in that Central American nation are part of the Red Cross, Fire Brigade, National Civil Police (PNC), Commando de Salvamento and Cruz Verde, work with Mexican authorities in search of survivors who were trapped in the five-level building that collapsed last Tuesday due to the 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

The neighbors of this housing unit will hold a meeting at the edge of four in the afternoon and will define actions to demand information from the people rescued and those who have been reported as missing.