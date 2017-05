Interstate 55 closed by MoDOT due to flooding

St. Louis, MO. May 3 – Portion of Interstate 55 has been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Southbound lanes of the interstate from Butler Hill to Route 141 are being closed.

MoDOT officials said they anticipate closing the northbound lanes throughout the same area, but a timeline for the closure is still unknown.

MoDOT said drivers should expect the lanes to stay closed throughout the week. Crews were hoping to have it reopened Friday.

Most of the major routes are not expected to reopen until late in the week due to rising waters on the major rivers.