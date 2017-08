iPhone Case Recall: Liquid Could Cause Chemical Burn

St. Louis, MO. August 3 – Almost 300,000 iPhone cases are being recalled because they have glitter inside liquid that can leak.

There have been two dozen reports of skin burns from the liquid — 19 of those were in the United States. One consumer had permanent scarring from a chemical burn.

The cases were made in China by MixBin Electronics, and sold to Amazon, Victoria’s Secret and Nordstrom Rack.