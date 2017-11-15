Iran-Irak Hit by Deadly Earthquake

Tehran, Iran – CNN reports that at least 452 people were killed and thousands injured after a powerful earthquake struck near the border of Iran and Iraq late Sunday.
The earthquake is the deadliest of the year, eclipsing the one that hit Mexico City in September, and was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.
Around 100 of the dead are believed to be from one town in Iran’s Kermanshah province, the country’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
In Iran 445 people were confirmed dead, 7,100 injured, Iran’s Press TV has reported Monday afternoon.
In Northern Iraq 7 people died in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, said Rekawt Hama Rasheed, the health minister of the Kurdish Regional Government. Iraq’s health ministry added that 535 people were injured.
Authorities in Iran and Iraq have initiated rescue operations; Iran has declared three days of mourning.
The earthquake hit late Sunday night with the epicenter in a rural area on the Iranian side of the border, just south of the Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the US Geological Survey, which tracks earthquake activity around the world.
The quake was at a depth of 23 km (just over 14 miles), which is considered shallow, according to the survey. It was felt across the region with aftershocks hitting Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, news agencies in those countries reported.
Iraq’s Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi state TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani planned to travel to Kermanshah to oversee rescue work on Tuesday, Iranian state TV reported. The country’s interior and health ministers are already there to supervise the rescue operations, it said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted Monday that he “instructed civil defense teams and health and aid agencies to do all that they can to provide assistance” to those affected by the quake.
Meanwhile in Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a message of condolence and urged military and civilian help to be dispatched to quake victims.
Iran e Irak golpeados por un terremoto mortal
Teherán, Irán – CNN informa que al menos 452 personas murieron y miles resultaron heridas después de que un poderoso terremoto golpeó la noche del domingo cerca de la frontera de Irán e Irak.
El terremoto es el más mortífero del año, eclipsando el que azotó la Ciudad de México en septiembre y se sintió tan lejos como Turquía y Pakistán.
Se cree que alrededor de más de 100 de los muertos son de una ciudad en la provincia de Kermanshah, en Irán, informó la agencia de noticias semioficial Mehr.
En Irán, se confirmó que 445 personas murieron y 7,100 resultaron heridas, informó la televisión iraní Press el lunes por la tarde.
En el norte de Irak, 7 personas murieron en la región kurda semiautónoma, dijo Rekawt Hama Rasheed, el ministro de salud del gobierno regional kurdo. El Ministerio de Salud de Irak agregó que 535 personas resultaron heridas.
Las autoridades en Irán e Irak han iniciado operaciones de rescate; Irán ha declarado tres días de luto.
El terremoto golpeó la noche del domingo con el epicentro en una zona rural en el lado iraní de la frontera, justo al sur de la ciudad iraquí de Halabja, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos, que rastrea la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo.
El sismo fue a una profundidad de 23 km (poco más de 14 millas), que se considera superficial, de acuerdo con el informe. Se sintió en toda la región con réplicas que afectaron a Pakistán, Líbano, Kuwait y Turquía, informaron las agencias de noticias en esos países.
La Organización Meteorológica de Irak emitió una advertencia en la televisión estatal iraquí instando a los ciudadanos a mantenerse alejados de los edificios y a abstenerse de usar los ascensores.
El presidente iraní, Hassan Rouhani, planeaba viajar a Kermanshah para supervisar el trabajo de rescate el martes, informó la televisión estatal iraní. Los ministros de Interior y Salud del país ya están allí para supervisar las operaciones de rescate, dijo.
El primer ministro iraquí, Haider al-Abadi, tuiteó el lunes que “instruyó a los equipos de defensa civil y las agencias de salud y ayuda a hacer todo lo que puedan para proporcionar asistencia” a los afectados por el terremoto.
Mientras tanto, en Irán, el líder supremo del país, el ayatolá Ali Khamenei, envió un mensaje de condolencias e instó a que se enviara ayuda militar y civil a las víctimas del terremoto.