Ismael Cala Celebrates 40th Year of his Career by Presenting the Cala Speakers Agency

Ismael Cala, best-selling author and life and business strategist, celebrated the 40th year of his professional career – having started on the radio at the age of eight – by inaugurating new offices, as well as radio and TV studios, and introducing the representation and promotional agency, Cala Speakers.

“My first thought is to send wishes of solidarity, compassion and support to Mexico and Puerto Rico, areas that have been severely affected by natural disasters,” Cala noted at the start of the event.

At the debut of Cala Speakers, Cala emphasized that “many voices are necessary to create a movement. Diverse voices, but in unity with a single purpose: to transform lives and improve our societies.”

Wendy Sayago, executive director of Cala Speakers, explained that her objective is to create a community of leaders with the best influencers, experts and coaches to offer events and training solutions to public and private organizations.

Among the first members are Colombian producer, composer and four time Grammy winner, Kike Santander; award-winning Venezuelan writer and presenter, Boris Izaguirre; Miss Universe 1986, Bárbara Palacios; renowned journalist Glenda Umaña, and psychologist, TV host and author, Dr. Nancy Álvarez.

Additionally taking part are: Ingrid Macher, the most influential Hispanic woman in matters of health and wellbeing in the U.S. and Latin America; author and producer Luz María Doria; journalist and author Cecilia Ramírez Harris; physician and nutritionist Samar Yorde; and psychologist and presenter Tuti Furlán. Also joining are motivational speakers Laura Posada (U.S.A.), Maickel Melamed (Venezuela), Adriana Macías (Mexico), Juanpi Dolante (Panama), Elí Bravo (Venezuela), Felipe Viel (Chile), and Martín Llorens (Spain), among many other experts.

Two other important announcements were made at the event. Ismael Cala announced the addition of Rita Herrera de Ramírez as the new CEO of Cala Enterprises, and Ismael Cala Foundation ambassador Dilcia Ruán announced the next fundraising dinner, which will also feature an art auction, to be held on November 3, at 7PM, at Brickell Plaza in East Miami.