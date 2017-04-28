Ismael Cala Creates Cala Speakers
Ismael Cala Creates Cala Speakers, a Platform with the Best Leaders, Coaches and Experts in the Americas
St. Louis, MO. April 28 – Main members include Kike Santander, Boris Izaguirre, Ingrid Macher, Luz María Doria, Cecilia Ramírez Harris y Adriana Macías
Cala Speakers, the representation and promotion agency founded by Ismael Cala, is now up and running. Its aim is to create a community of leaders made up of the best influencers, experts and coaches in order to offer training solutions and events to public and private organizations.
Among the first members are four-time Grammy winner, Colombian producer and composer Kike Santander; and award-winning Venezuelan writer and host, Boris Izaguirre.
Others include Ingrid Macher, the most influential Hispanic in health and wellbeing in the United States and Latin America; Luz María Doria, writer and producer; Cecilia Ramírez Harris, journalist and writer; Samar Yorde, physician and nutritionist; and Tuti Furlán, psychologist and host. The list also includes motivators Laura Posada (USA), Maickel Melamed (Venezuela), Adriana Macías (Mexico), Juanpi Dolante (Panama) and Marcos Delgadillo (Bolivia).
The catalogue of Cala Speakers offers an exclusive selection of speakers with a wide range of expertise. Additional influencers are in the process of being incorporated.
“I would like to welcome everyone who has decided to work with us in Cala Speakers, a platform created with the purpose of expanding our message of growth, wellbeing and leadership. We already have on board a team of leaders of the first order, and we will continue to add the best in each area for our workshops and conferences scheduled throughout the Americas,” said Ismael Cala from India, where he is currently holding the second edition of Cala Mundos with a group of 50 people.
Associates of Cala Speakers – and anyone interested in the art of public speaking – can be part of Cala Speaking Academy, the Ismael Cala oratory school, which is offering a three-day session in Miami in November. For more information: wendy@calaspeakers.com
Ismael Cala crea Cala Speakers, una plataforma con los mejores líderes, coaches y expertos del continente
St. Louis, MO. 28 de abril – Kike Santander, Boris Izaguirre, Ingrid Macher, Luz María Doria, Cecilia Ramírez Harris y Adriana Macías aparecen entre los principales miembros
Cala Speakers, la agencia de representación y promoción fundada por Ismael Cala, ya está en marcha. Su objetivo es crear una comunidad de líderes con los mejores influencers, expertos y coaches, para ofrecer soluciones de capacitación y eventos a organizaciones públicas y privadas.
Entre los primeros miembros están Kike Santander, productor y compositor colombiano, ganador de cuatro premios Grammy; y Boris Izaguirre, premiado escritor y presentador venezolano.
Aparecen además Ingrid Macher, la hispana más influyente en materia de salud y bienestar en EEUU y Latinoamérica; Luz María Doria, escritora y productora; Cecilia Ramírez Harris, periodista y escritora; Samar Yorde, médico y nutricionista; y Tuti Furlán, psicóloga y presentadora. También los motivadores Laura Posada (EEUU), Maickel Melamed (Venezuela), Adriana Macías (México), Juanpi Dolante (Panamá) y Marcos Delgadillo (Bolivia).
El catálogo de Cala Speakers contará con una exclusiva selección de conferencistas especializados en diversas categorías. Otros influencers ya están en proceso de incorporación.
“Quiero dar la bienvenida a todos los que han decidido trabajar junto a nosotros en Cala Speakers, una plataforma que nace para expandir nuestro mensaje de crecimiento, bienestar y liderazgo. Ya contamos con un equipo de líderes de primer nivel, y vamos a seguir sumando a los mejores en cada ámbito, para concretar talleres y conferencias en todo el continente”, afirmó Ismael Cala desde la India, donde ahora mismo celebra la segunda edición de Cala Mundos, con un grupo de 50 personas.
Los asociados de Cala Speakers —y cualquier interesado en el arte de hablar en público— podrán participar en Cala Speaking Academy, la escuela de oratoria de Ismael Cala, que sesionará durante tres días en Miami, en noviembre. Más información: wendy@calaspeakers.com