Ismael Cala Creates Cala Speakers, a Platform with the Best Leaders, Coaches and Experts in the Americas

St. Louis, MO. April 28 – Main members include Kike Santander, Boris Izaguirre, Ingrid Macher, Luz María Doria, Cecilia Ramírez Harris y Adriana Macías

Cala Speakers, the representation and promotion agency founded by Ismael Cala, is now up and running. Its aim is to create a community of leaders made up of the best influencers, experts and coaches in order to offer training solutions and events to public and private organizations.

Among the first members are four-time Grammy winner, Colombian producer and composer Kike Santander; and award-winning Venezuelan writer and host, Boris Izaguirre.

Others include Ingrid Macher, the most influential Hispanic in health and wellbeing in the United States and Latin America; Luz María Doria, writer and producer; Cecilia Ramírez Harris, journalist and writer; Samar Yorde, physician and nutritionist; and Tuti Furlán, psychologist and host. The list also includes motivators Laura Posada (USA), Maickel Melamed (Venezuela), Adriana Macías (Mexico), Juanpi Dolante (Panama) and Marcos Delgadillo (Bolivia).

The catalogue of Cala Speakers offers an exclusive selection of speakers with a wide range of expertise. Additional influencers are in the process of being incorporated.

“I would like to welcome everyone who has decided to work with us in Cala Speakers, a platform created with the purpose of expanding our message of growth, wellbeing and leadership. We already have on board a team of leaders of the first order, and we will continue to add the best in each area for our workshops and conferences scheduled throughout the Americas,” said Ismael Cala from India, where he is currently holding the second edition of Cala Mundos with a group of 50 people.

Associates of Cala Speakers – and anyone interested in the art of public speaking – can be part of Cala Speaking Academy, the Ismael Cala oratory school, which is offering a three-day session in Miami in November. For more information: wendy@calaspeakers.com