Ismael Cala will speak at the 5th Annual HR Americas Conference, the largest event in the Americas on human resources

He will also take part in forums such as “Leaders for the future,” organized by Forbes Magazine in the Dominican Republic, and will share the podium with Brian Tracy at the “Toronto World Leadership Forum.”

Lecturer and bestselling author ISMAEL CALA will speak at the 5th Annual HR Americas Conference, to be held in Miami in September, before leading figures in the field of human resources such as Dave Ulrich. HR Americas is the biggest HR management event in the Americas, attended by leading multinationals.

Cala will talk about the role of leadership in managing processes of change, exponential growth and corporate happiness.

“Being a leader in the era of the digital economy requires an exponential mentality that adapts and anticipates in an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment. In addition to knowledge, both emotional intelligence and social skills are key to developing participatory and transformative leadership and constructing an organizational culture that promotes creativity and innovation,” Cala commented on the theme of the event.

In addition, Cala will take part in major forums of the Americas such as: “Leaders for the Future” on September 6, organized by Forbes Magazine in the Dominican Republic; “Toronto World Leadership Forum ” 2017, to be held in Canada in November; where he will share the podium with Brian Tracy; and also in November, ” NYC Hispanic Leadership Summit ” to be held in New York.

On September 15, he will interview screen legend Al Pacino as part of the event, “An evening with Al Pacino,” at Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater.

The last three months of this year are going to be intense. On November 8-12, Cala will celebrate the 5th anniversary of the encounter “En Cuerpo y Alma“ (‘In Body and Mind’), on the Maya Riviera, an event that has had an impact on the lives of hundreds of people all over the Americas. And in October, he will be traveling with a group of people to the Holy Land, as part of his Cala Mundos (‘Cala Worlds’) project.