Item Found In Cahokia School Bathroom Was Feminine Hygiene Product, Not Fetus

Cahokia, MO. October 5 – The item a custodian found in a Cahokia middle school bathroom has been identified as feminine hygiene products, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Wirth/Parks Middle School after the custodian found what he believed to be a fetus in the girls’ bathroom Wednesday night.

After the discovery was made, a hearse was brought out to the school to take what was found to the coroner’s office so authorities could figure out what it was.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said the item was not a fetus but feminine hygiene products.