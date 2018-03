Jack Clark, former Cardinals star, files for bankruptcy a second time

62-year-old Jack Clark, known as “Jack the Ripper” during his two highlight seasons with the Cardinals, filed for bankruptcy citing more than half a million in debt.

This is the second time the All-Star baseman has filed for bankruptcy. He previously did so in 1992, citing outstanding debt on luxury vehicles and his drag-racing enterprise as the cause.

Clark’s attorney, Albert S. Watkins, released a statement: “Jack and Angie Clark are relieved and happy to have overcome health issues and, like many who have been compelled to seek protection under the Bankruptcy Code, regret the cost of same outstripped their financial resources during a challenging time.”

Clark was a fan favorite when he played for the Cardinals from 1985 to 87. In total, Clark played 18 seasons with the Giants, Padres, Red Sox, Cardinals and Yankees. Clark made two All-Star games and finished third in MVP voting during the 1987 season, when the Redbirds lost the World Series to the Minnesota Twins.