Javier Mendoza, symbiosis of three cultures, a guitar, a song
By Mercedes Stephenson
Professor Webster University
On April 7, 2018, Javier Mendoza appeared in concert at Webster University, before an audience of students, professors and fans. This event was sponsored by Red Latina, ILC (Department of International Languages and Cultures), SILC (Club of the Department of International Languages and Cultures) and LASO (Association of Latin American students).
Everyone enjoyed an hour and a half of popular Hispanic music. The strings of the guitar vibrated, the charism of Javier captivated the audience and his voice represented the heart and soul of the three cultures that define him: Spanish, Mexican and American.
Born in Virginia, of a Spanish mother and Mexican father, and educated in Spain, Javier has lived in several countries and cities, even recently in Saint Louis, Missouri, from where he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, about two years ago. Javier has made himself known as Hobo Cane. This name, as he explained in the concert, refers to his life as a migrant immersed in several cultures and languages (Hobo) and Cane is derived from his mother’s surname (Cañas, translated into English as Cane).
Javier is not only a guitar virtuoso, but also an exceptional musician. He has written numerous songs and melodies for people of the stature of Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Emilio Estefan, Rosario and many more. As Della Almind, one of the students who attended the concert commented, “as a Latin musician, his songs reflect his roots and experiences… I took the opportunity to ask him about the process of composing his songs, and his sources of inspiration…. it was very interesting to hear his answers, because since I sing and play the guitar, I was able to analyze his technique and appreciate his talent while establishing comparisons and contrasts between his music and that of American artists. ”
Love is a recurring theme in Javier’s songs. In addition to romantic love, he also makes us feel the love that surrounds us, that permeates our existence, and the obstacles we sometimes create ourselves when we love someone or something. Perhaps, as he says, we must let love come to us and accept it as it is, without pretending to mold it to meet our needs.
Javier Mendoza, (Hobo Cane) is the troubadour of the 21st century. Through his compositions, his guitar and his voice, we learn to experience and appreciate Hispanic music.
Thank you Javier for the good time we spent together at your concert and we hope to see you at the Cinco de Mayo Festival at Cherokee Street.
Javier Mendoza, simbiosis de tres culturas, una guitarra, un canto
Por Mercedes Stephenson
Profesora Universidad de Webster
El 7 de abril de 2018, Javier Mendoza se presentó en concierto en la universidad de Webster, ante una audiencia de estudiantes, profesores y admiradores. Este evento fue patrocinado por Red Latina, ILC (Departamento de Idiomas Internacionales y Culturas), SILC (Club del Departamento de Idiomas Internacionales y Culturas) y LASO (Asociación de Estudiantes Latinoamericanos).
Todos disfrutaron de una hora y media de música popular hispana. Las cuerdas de la guitarra vibraban, el carisma de Javier cautivaba a la audiencia y su voz representaba el corazón y el alma de las tres culturas que lo definen: española, mexicana y norteamericana.
Nacido en Virginia, de madre española y padre mexicano, y educado en España, Javier ha vivido en varios países y ciudades, incluso últimamente en Saint Louis, Missouri, desde donde se mudó a Nashville, Tennessee, hace unos dos años. Allí Javier se ha hecho conocer como Hobo Cane. Este nombre, como nos explicó en el concierto, se refiere a su vida como migrante a través de diversas culturas e idiomas (Hobo) y Cane es derivado del apellido de su madre (Cañas, traducido al inglés como Cane).
Javier no sólo es un virtuoso de la guitarra, sino que también es un músico excepcional. Ha escrito numerosas canciones y melodías para gente de la talla de Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Emilio Estefan, Rosario y muchos más. Como Della Almind, una de las estudiantes que asistió al concierto lo expresó, “como músico latino, sus canciones reflejan sus raíces y experiencias… Aproveché la oportunidad para preguntarle sobre el proceso de componer sus canciones, y sus fuentes de inspiración….Fue muy interesante escuchar sus respuestas, porque dado que yo canto y toco la guitarra, pude analizar su técnica y apreciar su talento mientras hacía comparaciones y contrastes entre su música y la de artistas estadounidenses”.
El amor es un tema recurrente en la producción de Javier. Además del amor romántico, el también nos hace vivir el amor que nos rodea, que permea nuestra existencia, y los obstáculos que a veces nos creamos a nosotros mismos cuando amamos a alguien o algo. Quizás, como el mismo dice, debemos dejar que el amor llegue a nosotros y aceptarlo como es, sin pretender moldearlo para satisfacer nuestras necesidades.
Javier Mendoza, (Hobo Cane) es el trovador del siglo XXI. A través de sus composiciones, su guitarra y su voz, aprendemos a vivenciar y apreciar la música hispana.
Gracias Javier por el buen momento que pasamos juntos en tu concierto y esperamos verte en el evento del Cinco de Mayo en la Calle Cherokee.