Javier Mendoza, symbiosis of three cultures, a guitar, a song

By Mercedes Stephenson

Professor Webster University

On April 7, 2018, Javier Mendoza appeared in concert at Webster University, before an audience of students, professors and fans. This event was sponsored by Red Latina, ILC (Department of International Languages and Cultures), SILC (Club of the Department of International Languages and Cultures) and LASO (Association of Latin American students).

Everyone enjoyed an hour and a half of popular Hispanic music. The strings of the guitar vibrated, the charism of Javier captivated the audience and his voice represented the heart and soul of the three cultures that define him: Spanish, Mexican and American.

Born in Virginia, of a Spanish mother and Mexican father, and educated in Spain, Javier has lived in several countries and cities, even recently in Saint Louis, Missouri, from where he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, about two years ago. Javier has made himself known as Hobo Cane. This name, as he explained in the concert, refers to his life as a migrant immersed in several cultures and languages (Hobo) and Cane is derived from his mother’s surname (Cañas, translated into English as Cane).

Javier is not only a guitar virtuoso, but also an exceptional musician. He has written numerous songs and melodies for people of the stature of Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Emilio Estefan, Rosario and many more. As Della Almind, one of the students who attended the concert commented, “as a Latin musician, his songs reflect his roots and experiences… I took the opportunity to ask him about the process of composing his songs, and his sources of inspiration…. it was very interesting to hear his answers, because since I sing and play the guitar, I was able to analyze his technique and appreciate his talent while establishing comparisons and contrasts between his music and that of American artists. ”

Love is a recurring theme in Javier’s songs. In addition to romantic love, he also makes us feel the love that surrounds us, that permeates our existence, and the obstacles we sometimes create ourselves when we love someone or something. Perhaps, as he says, we must let love come to us and accept it as it is, without pretending to mold it to meet our needs.

Javier Mendoza, (Hobo Cane) is the troubadour of the 21st century. Through his compositions, his guitar and his voice, we learn to experience and appreciate Hispanic music.

Thank you Javier for the good time we spent together at your concert and we hope to see you at the Cinco de Mayo Festival at Cherokee Street.