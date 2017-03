Jefferson County mother accused of sexually abusing own daughter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. March 13. A Jefferson County woman was charged Thursday with abusing her 6-month-old daughter.

Loretta Ikenberry, 28, is charged with abuse of a child, she told police she did so after having a flashback of her own physical and sexual abuse.

Doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital discovered injuries on her 6-month-old daughter that were consistent with sexual abuse.

Ikenberry was being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bail.