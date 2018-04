Jennings’ toddler’s death now ruled as a homicide

After the death of a two-year-old boy in Jennings last Sunday had been ruled “suspicious” by the police, they announced on Wednesday that it has now been ruled a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the investigation started at about 10:10 pm on Sunday, when officers from the St. Louis County Police Department’s precinct in Jennings arrived at the 5600 block of Helen Avenue, in response to a call of a sick person. Officer Benjamin Granada, a police spokesman, said that they found an unresponsive boy at the home, who was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child was identified as Cayden Carson, who lived at the home where police had been called. Police said Wednesday the investigation was “very active”.

Police continue with the investigation under the new ruling, for which they ask for the general public’s help. Anyone with information about the case should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.