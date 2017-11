Jerseyville Community Holds Vigil for Boy Who Starved To Death

Jerseyville, Ill. – United in disbelief, the Illinois community of Jerseyville came together for a vigil Thursday night in memory of a little boy forgotten.

“We lost a child of our community for no reason,” Missy Walker, the vigil’s organizer, said.

The Jerseyville community continues to ask questions about how no one stopped the abuse before it was too late. Their questions remain unanswered.

Liam’s dad and stepmom, Michael and Georgena Roberts, face charges for first degree murder and endangering the life and health of a child. Their surviving children are in protective custody.

Some people at the vigil said until 6-year-old Liam Roberts died last week, they didn’t even know he and his brother lived at the home where police say their parents starved them.

“They failed them children, the county failed them children, DCFS failed them children, their parents, their family failed them children,” Walker said.

And in this town where everyone knows everyone, some of the pain comes from a sense of responsibility for not knowing about the abuse prosecutors say went on for two years.

“That should make everyone feel guilty,” Walker said.