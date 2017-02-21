Jewish cemetery vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 21. Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City. More than 100 headstones were reportedly damaged in the attack on monday.
The American Jewish Committee – St. Louis (AJC), condemned the attack in a statement sent to Red Latina.
“Destruction of Jewish headstones is a painful act of anti-Semitism,” said Nancy Lisker, director of AJC St. Louis. “We feel the pain of the families whose grave sites of loved ones were desecrated and look to the authorities to apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act.”
According to the the AJC, the extent of the damage would suggest that more than one individual carried out the attack. It comes during a period of rising anti-Semitism across the country. The fourth round of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country occurred over the weekend.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”
Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”
Cementerio judío vandalizado en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. 21 DE FEBRERO. Autoridades en Missouri están investigando después de que decenas de lápidas fueron derribadas en el cementerio Chesed Shel Emeth en University City. Más de 100 lápidas fueron dañadas en el ataque el lunes.
El Comité Judío Americano – San Luis (AJC), condenó el ataque en un comunicado enviado a Red Latina.
“La destrucción de lápidas judías es un doloroso acto de antisemitismo”, dijo Nancy Lisker, directora de AJC St. Louis. “Sentimos el dolor de las familias cuyos sepulcros de seres queridos fueron profanados y esperamos que las autoridades detengan y lleven ante la justicia a los responsables de este acto atroz”.
Según el AJC, el alcance del daño sugeriría que más de un individuo llevó a cabo el ataque. El incidente ocurre durante un período de creciente antisemitismo en todo el país. La cuarta ronda de amenazas de bomba contra los Centros Comunitarios Judíos en todo el país ocurrió durante el fin de semana.
El gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, publicó una declaración en Facebook el lunes por la noche llamando al vandalismo “despreciable” y “un acto cobarde”.
Greitens dice que “cualquiera que quiera dividirnos a través de un acto de profanación, encontrará en su lugar lo que nos une con una determinación compartida”.