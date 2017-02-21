Jewish cemetery vandalized in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 21. Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City. More than 100 headstones were reportedly damaged in the attack on monday.

The American Jewish Committee – St. Louis (AJC), condemned the attack in a statement sent to Red Latina.

“Destruction of Jewish headstones is a painful act of anti-Semitism,” said Nancy Lisker, director of AJC St. Louis. “We feel the pain of the families whose grave sites of loved ones were desecrated and look to the authorities to apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act.”

According to the the AJC, the extent of the damage would suggest that more than one individual carried out the attack. It comes during a period of rising anti-Semitism across the country. The fourth round of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country occurred over the weekend.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”

Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”