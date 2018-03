Job fair at Granite City U.S. Steel

The company U.S. Steel is resuming operations in its Granite City facilities. It will restart its furnaces and associated steel-making facilities, holding a job fair on Friday to fill available positions including production, maintenance, management quality and more.

The town of Granite City was hit hard in 2015, when the company announced it would stop operations of its plant there, cutting about 2,000 jobs. The resuming of operations comes after the newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum announced by president Trump.

Granite City’s mayor Ed Hagnauer called the new jobs a “morale builder”.

Granite City Job Fair

U.S. Steel Granite City Works

General Office Building

1951 State St.

Granite City, Illinois

Friday, March 16, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.