JOHN CICHELERO

At the John M. Cichelero, P.C. law firm we are dedicated to helping accident injury victims. I am from St. Louis, Missouri. In college I majored in both Spanish and political science. I attended law school at St. Louis University School of Law, graduating with honors in the top 10 percent of my class. After law school, I participated in a legal exchange program in Mexico at the law firm of Breña y Asociados in Mexico City where I learned Mexican labor law.

In 1992, I opened my own law firm in St. Louis, Missouri where my practice is focused on representing injury victims. I represent people who have suffered serious injuries from car and truck accidents as well as work related injuries. I am licensed to practice law in both Missouri and Illinois. Many of my clients are Hispanic. I speak Spanish and I have a paralegal whose family is from Jalisco, Mexico.

For many years I have worked with Hispanic clients who have suffered serious injuries from accidents. This includes workers in the roofing, construction and landscaping industries who have sustained serious injuries at work. These types of devastating injuries often affect the entire family. There is concern about how the rent and other bills will be paid. I am frequently called upon to help these clients and their families navigate the many issues that affect them during difficult times.

Because my clients often have serious injuries and cannot travel, I will meet with my clients in their home or even the hospital if necessary. In one such case, I was contacted by a Spanish speaking gentleman who was seriously injured after he was struck by a speeding car while crossing the street. He had no family members in the St. Louis area and he did not speak English. He was staying in a mobile home with other members of the local Hispanic community were caring for him. I met with this gentleman in the mobile home. Several months later, I was successful in obtaining a financial recovery for him. It was very gratifying to see him receive the financial resources necessary to care for himself.

My work with the Hispanic community also includes social and financial support to local service organizations. One such organization is World Pediatric Project. WPP brings many Spanish speaking children from Central America to St. Louis for medical treatment. My family and I provide social support to these children during their stay in St. Louis. We have had the pleasure of meeting many great families from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Cuba.

If you or someone you know has been injured in an accident, my office will provide a free consultation regardless of their legal status. All of my cases are handled on a no fee if no recovery basis. My clients do not pay attorney’s fees or costs if there is no recovery in their case.