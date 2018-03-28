Jordan Hicks to Cardinals’ opening day roster

Exciting news for Cardinals fans: Jordan Hicks, the hotshot rookie, will be promoted by the team for the opening day roster, as reported by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hicks was one of the Cardinals’ top prospects, but he was expected to open the year with Double-A Springfield, but an impressive showing in camp prompted the St. Louis baseball team to give him a spot in the season opener. The 21-year-old took Adam Wainwright’s place on Sunday and pitched four scoreless innings and struck out two. In 7 2/3 innings this spring for the Cardinals, he struck out eight.

“We’re a talent-based industry,” manager Mike Matheny said. “When you have a unique talent like that and we have a need in our bullpen, right, we’re trying to figure out how we can use him in that spot. There is opportunity there. How that looks is yet to be determined,” said the manager.

Hicks had initially been demoted from big-league camps because he had failed to attend two team functions in time, but after Sunday’s impressive feat, he was given the opportunity.