Jordan Hicks to Cardinals’ opening day roster

Exciting news for Cardinals fans: Jordan Hicks, the hotshot rookie, will be promoted by the team for the opening day roster, as reported by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hicks was one of the Cardinals’ top prospects, but he was expected to open the year with Double-A Springfield, but an impressive showing in camp prompted the St. Louis baseball team to give him a spot in the season opener. The 21-year-old took Adam Wainwright’s place on Sunday and pitched four scoreless innings and struck out two. In 7 2/3 innings this spring for the Cardinals, he struck out eight.
“We’re a talent-based industry,” manager Mike Matheny said. “When you have a unique talent like that and we have a need in our bullpen, right, we’re trying to figure out how we can use him in that spot. There is opportunity there. How that looks is yet to be determined,” said the manager.
Hicks had initially been demoted from big-league camps because he had failed to attend two team functions in time, but after Sunday’s impressive feat, he was given the opportunity.
Jordan Hicks a la lista del día de apertura de los Cardenales
Emocionantes noticias para los fanáticos de los Cardenales: Jordan Hicks, el novato más destacado, será promovido por el equipo para la lista del día de apertura, según lo informado por Derrick Goold del St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hicks era uno de los mejores prospectos de los Cardenales, pero se esperaba que abriera el año con Double-A Springfield; sin embargo, una impresionante actuación en el campamento llevó al equipo de béisbol de St. Louis a darle un lugar en el primer partido de la temporada. El jugador de 21 años tomó el lugar de Adam Wainwright el domingo pasado y lanzó cuatro entradas sin permitir carreras, y ponchó a dos. En 7 2/3 entradas esta primavera para los Cardenales, ponchó a ocho.
“Somos una industria basada en el talento”, dijo el gerente Mike Matheny. “Cuando tienes un talento único como ese y tenemos una necesidad en nuestro bullpen, tratamos de descubrir cómo podemos usarlo en ese lugar. Hay oportunidad allí. Cómo se vea eso aún no se ha determinado”, dijo el gerente.
Hicks había sido inicialmente degradado de los campamentos de Grandes Ligas porque no había asistido a dos funciones del equipo a tiempo, pero después de la impresionante hazaña del domingo, se le brindó la oportunidad.