José Ponce’s Success in the Real Estate World
By Cecilia Velázquez
Knowing how to navigate yourself in the real estate sector can become a very profitable business, as it deals with ambitious and visionary people. Such is the case with Jose Ponce, a successful businessman, current owner of Re/Max Gold ; his career has won various awards such as: Hispanic Company of the Year in 2017; Diversity Leadership in 2017; recognition as the greatest Hispanic-owned real estate firm in the Midwest, the second biggest Remax office in St Louis; recognition as the owner of 5 St. Louis locations. Also, he is currently the treasurer for the St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Jose Ponce’s career can’t hide behind fame or fortune. As a Mexican-American native from California, Ponce knows the challenges of orienting yourself in a new city as a marginally represented minority.
By promoting diversity, Jose Ponce helped Re/Max Gold achieve $220 million in local sales in 2016, with 1,432 transactions. The company’s income has increased by 25% in 2017.
After moving to St. Louis, Ponce was convinced that he wanted to help his community to grow and reach their dream of buying houses.
Re/Max Gold was the property of Greg Koch, who passed away in 2013; soon after, Jose intervened to help Greg’s family in those difficult moments. It was in this way that he assumed control over the business, revitalizing the initiative of homeowners within the Hispanic community by reuniting them with various banking institutions in order to establish individual loans through their tax identification numbers. ITIN loans are used by those without social security numbers who are looking to buy a house. Under Ponce, six banks have established ITIN resources and are granting loans to immigrants.
Thanks to Ponce’s bilingual abilities, he is always able to help organize educative forums about getting mortgages through ITIN numbers, giving property purchasing advice to help the Hispanic community.
In 2002 when Ponce began working for the company, there weren’t many Hispanic agents in the St. Louis area, nor were there many Hispanic clients at Re/Max Gold. Ponce spent the first years of his real estate career working to change this.
As a result, close to 15% of company’s current business is provided for by the Hispanic community, and in addition to this, Ponce has helped raise the number of multicultural employees, adding on at least 25 additional agents throughout the years.
Ponce recognizes that his family came to this country to be successful, and that after two generations they have had that opportunity; he is someone who has gotten a lot by working a lot, not as a gift, but with many responsibilities.
“We can’t call the majority of licensed realtors workers. They get their license because they think it will be easy, because they once saw a person on tv making millions per year, and it’s not like that. It takes time. Out there it’s nothing but hard work. I have been blessed by God, life, and the universe to have met people who thought of me enough to give me opportunities that have led the way”.—indicated Ponce.
One of the secrets to his success . . . is understanding who buys and who doesn’t. Really knowing the generation that is buying. Also, understanding what to construct for the buyer.
In the future, Ponce would like the satisfaction of being able to say that he changed someone else’s life thanks to his business. It has changed his life and his family’s life, so he desires to be able to pass on this knowledge to others.
Jose Ponce gives the following recommendations for being successful in the real estate business; primarily, to have a strategic plan. Every agent, salesman, or business has to develop a strategic plan—an SP—one that can be evaluated and updated at least once a year. This said plan will allow a greater return of your efforts and minimize your weaknesses. The first step in this direction is establishing and periodically redefining your professional Mission and Vision.
Subsequently, you should identify your passions and strengths. Clearly determine what you want to be: an administrator, part of a business management team, an independent contractor, or the owner of a business?
Whatever you decide to be, it should be aligned with what inspires you and what you excel in. I know agents that are excellent salesmen, however, they focus the majority of their time on administrative areas and not on their strength, which is selling. I also know excellent administrators that invest the majority of their time in sales, and in both cases, the results aren’t satisfactory because they don’t dedicate themselves to what they are passionate about and to work related to their strengths.
Ask yourself, what will your business philosophy be:
Are you going to work exclusive listings or every type of listing, including open contracts?
Are you going to work for any amount of commission or are you going to establish a minimum commission for your services?
Your business philosophy will be derived from the added value that you offer, that being, what you represent and what the competition cannot offer. For example, knowledge, especially in a specific area. When clients don’t perceive worth in you or in the services that you offer, your only option is to compete based on your prices.
Having a Specialty
What area of business are you thinking of specializing in? Whether it’s by type of property, geographic area, market segments, or niches and sub-niches, specializing yourself is an indispensable requirement to be successful in real estate:
Let’s look at various examples of niches and sub-niches:
Commercial, industrial, residential, investment properties, second homes, rent property, new projects. Whatever you determine as your specialty, you will be able to vary according to how long you’ve been in the business, your age, and your experience. Occasionally, you want to be able to simply switch functions and experiment in new areas, looking for intellectual and professional growth.
The dropping out rate in our industry is largely attributed to the fact that many of us make decisions founded in emotion, letting ourselves get carried away by impulse without developing a strategic plan, identifying our passion, working according to our strengths, establishing a philosophy, developing a business model, and becoming specialized in one of the many disciplines of our dynamic industry.
Once these steps are applied, you will have a better vision of your ideal business operations, and you will create clearer and more reasonable expectations, as much for you as for the team that you integrate. All of these measurements should be expressed in a Procedure Manual and Budget, adjusted to the needs of your business.
Although Ponce’s work is not like many others, when it comes to meeting a schedule, you must have a set routine. Every day he wakes up at a certain time to respond to all of his emails and this forces him to be disciplined, which is very important. When he is with his family, the phone doesn’t exist as he is busy enjoying time with his family.
Furthermore, Ponce is a member of the board of directors of the St. Louis Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He also supports others by contributing to the organization Back Stopper, and to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Outside of Re/Max Gold, Ponce is co-owner of Sweat St. Louis, a gym located in Clayton. Ponce used to box professionally before retiring in 2013 and he currently trains other boxers in the gym.
In his free time, Ponce likes to spend time with his wife and two kids. He has also recently taken up golfing as a hobby.
José Ponce Triunfando en el Mundo de los Bienes Raíces
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Saber moverse por el sector de los bienes raíces puede llegar a ser un negocio muy rentable, se trata de gente ambiciosa y visionaria, tal es el caso de Jose Ponce, un empresario exitoso, actual propietario de Re/Max Gold; su carrera cuenta con diversos reconocimientos como: la Compañía Hispana del año en 2017; Liderazgo en Diversidad en 2017; reconocimiento como la mayor firma de bienes raíces propiedad de hispano en el medio oeste, la segunda oficina más grande de Remax en Saint Louis; reconocimiento como dueño de 5 locaciones en Saint Louis y actualmente es el Tesorero de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Saint Louis.
La carrera de José Ponce no se escuda tras un nombre famoso o una fortuna, como mexicano-americano nativo de California, Ponce conoce los desafíos de orientarse en una nueva ciudad como una minoría poco representada.
Al promover la diversidad, José Ponce ayuda a Re / Max Gold alcanzo los $ 220 millones en ventas locales en el 2016 y 1,432 transacciones. Los ingresos de la compañía han aumentado un 25 por ciento en 2017.
Después de mudarse a St. Louis, Ponce se convenció de querer ayudar a su comunidad para crecer y lograr el sueño de comprar una casa.
Re / Max Gold era propiedad de Greg Koch, que falleció en 2013; poco tiempo después José intervino para ayudar a la familia de Greg en esos momentos tan difíciles y fue así que asumió el control del negocio, revitalizando la iniciativa de propietarios dentro de la comunidad hispana al reunirse con varias instituciones bancarias para establecer préstamos individuales a través del número de identificación fiscal. Los préstamos de ITIN se usan para aquellos sin un número de seguro social que buscan comprar una casa, es así que, bajo la guía de Ponce, seis bancos han establecido los recursos de ITIN y están otorgando préstamos para inmigrantes.
Gracias a las habilidades bilingües de Ponce, se encuentra siempre que puede ayudando a organizar foros educativos sobre hipotecas a través del número ITIN, dando consejos de compra de viviendas para ayudar a la comunidad hispana.
En el 2002 cuando Ponce comenzó a trabajar para la compañía, no había muchos agentes hispanos en el área de St. Louis, ni había muchos clientes hispanos para Re / Max Gold. Ponce pasó los primeros años en su carrera de bienes raíces trabajando para cambiar esto.
Como resultado, cerca del 15 por ciento de los negocios actuales de la compañía provienen de la comunidad hispana, además Ponce ha ayudado a aumentar el número de empleados multiculturales que aportaron al menos 25 agentes adicionales a lo largo de los años. La compañía actualmente tiene 85 agentes.
Ponce reconoce que su familia vino a este país a triunfar y que tras dos generaciones ha tenido esa oportunidad; alguien que ha tenido mucho por mucho trabajo, no por regalo, pero con muchas responsabilidades también.
“La mayoría de los realtors licenciados, no les podemos llamar trabajadores, sacan la licencia porque piensan que es fácil, porque alguna vez vieron a una persona en el televisor que gana millones al año, y no es así. Se necesita tiempo. Acá no hay nada más que trabajar duro. He sido dichoso por Dios, la vida y el Universo de conocer a gente que pensó lo suficientemente en mí para darme las oportunidades que me han abierto el camino”.- Indico Ponce.
Uno de los secretos de su éxito… es el entender quién compra y quién no. Conocer bien a la generación que está comprando. También hay que entender qué construir para quien lo compra.
A futuro Ponce quisiera poder tener la satisfacción de poder decir que le cambio la vida a otra persona gracias a su negocio. El cual le ha cambiado la vida y la de su familia, por eso desea poder pasar ese conocimiento a otros. A él lo enseñaron… le gustaría poder hacer lo mismo.
José Ponce hace las siguientes recomendaciones para ser exitosos en el área de Bienes Raíces
Primeramente, tener un Plan Estratégico
Todo Corredor, Vendedor o Empresa tiene que desarrollar un Plan Estratégico-PE, el que debe evaluar y renovar por lo menos una vez al año. Dicho plan, permitirá un mayor retorno de los esfuerzos y obtener mayores beneficios. Uno de los objetivos del Plan es enfocarnos en fortalezas y minimizar las debilidades. El primer paso en esa dirección es, establecer y periódicamente redefinir la Misión y Visión Profesional.
Posteriormente se deben Identificar tu Pasión y Fortalezas
Determinar claramente lo que quieres ser, un administrador, parte del equipo gerencial de una empresa, contratista independiente o dueño de negocio?
Lo que decidas ser, debe ir alineado con lo que apasiona y en lo que sobresales. Conozco corredores que son excelentes vendedores, sin embargo, enfocan la mayor parte de su tiempo en el área administrativa y no en su fortaleza que es vender, también conozco excelentes administradores que invierten la mayor parte de su tiempo en el área de las ventas, en ambos casos, los resultados no los llenan ya que no se dedican a lo que los apasiona y a tareas afín con sus fortalezas.
Pregúntate, Cuál va hacer tu filosofía de negocios:
¿Vas a trabajar listados exclusivos o todo tipo de listado incluyendo contratos abiertos?
¿Vas a trabajar recibiendo cualquier cantidad de comisión o vas a establecer un mínimo de comisión por tus servicios?
Tu filosofía de negocios se deriva del valor añadido que tu ofreces, aquello que tu representas y que la competencia no puede igualar. Por ejemplo, conocimiento, especialidad en una área específica. Cuando el cliente no percibe valor en ti o en los servicios que ofreces, tu única opción es competir a base de precios.
Tener una Especialización
¿En qué área del negocio piensas especializarte? Ya sea por tipo de propiedad, área geográfica, segmentos del mercado, nichos y sub nichos, especializarse es un requisito indispensable para ser exitoso en los bienes raíces:
Veamos varios ejemplos de nichos y sub-nichos:
Comercial, Industrial, Residencial, Propiedades de Inversión, Segundas Casas, Propiedades de Renta, Proyectos Nuevos.
En lo que determines especializarte, podrá variar de acuerdo al tiempo que llevas en el negocio, edad, experiencia, en ocasiones, queremos sencillamente cambiar de funciones y experimentar en nuevas áreas, buscando crecimiento intelectual y profesional.
La tasa de deserción, en nuestra industria en gran medida se debe a que muchos de nosotros tomamos decisiones predicadas en emoción, nos dejamos llevar por el impulso sin desarrollar un plan estratégico, identificar nuestra pasión, trabajar en nuestra fortaleza, establecer una filosofía, desarrollar un modelo de negocios y la falta de especializarnos en una de las muchas disciplinas de nuestra dinámica industria.
Una vez que apliquemos estos pasos, tendrás una mejor visión de la operación ideal de tu negocio y crearas unas expectativas más claras y razonables, tanto para ti como para el equipo al cual te integras.
Todas estas medidas deberán plasmarse en un Manual de Procedimientos y en un Presupuesto, ajustados a las necesidades de tu negocio.
Aunque el trabajo de Ponce no es como muchos, en el que debes cumplir un horario, sí debe seguir cierta rutina. Todos los días se levanta a una hora a responder todos los correos y eso lo obliga a tener una disciplina, que es tan importante. Cuando esta con su familia en ese momento no existe el teléfono pues en ese momento disfruto de mi familia.
Además, Ponce es miembro de la junta directiva de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Metropolitan St. Louis. También apoya a otros contribuyendo a la organización Back stopper y a la Fundación Gary Sinise.
Fuera de Re / Max Gold, Ponce es copropietario de Sweat St. Louis, un gimnasio ubicado en Clayton. Ponce solía boxear profesionalmente antes de retirarse en 2013 y actualmente entrena a otros boxeadores en el gimnasio.
En su tiempo libre, a Ponce le gusta pasar tiempo con su esposa y sus dos hijos. También recientemente escogió el golf como un hobby.