José Ponce’s Success in the Real Estate World

By Cecilia Velázquez

Knowing how to navigate yourself in the real estate sector can become a very profitable business, as it deals with ambitious and visionary people. Such is the case with Jose Ponce, a successful businessman, current owner of Re/Max Gold ; his career has won various awards such as: Hispanic Company of the Year in 2017; Diversity Leadership in 2017; recognition as the greatest Hispanic-owned real estate firm in the Midwest, the second biggest Remax office in St Louis; recognition as the owner of 5 St. Louis locations. Also, he is currently the treasurer for the St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Jose Ponce’s career can’t hide behind fame or fortune. As a Mexican-American native from California, Ponce knows the challenges of orienting yourself in a new city as a marginally represented minority.

By promoting diversity, Jose Ponce helped Re/Max Gold achieve $220 million in local sales in 2016, with 1,432 transactions. The company’s income has increased by 25% in 2017.

After moving to St. Louis, Ponce was convinced that he wanted to help his community to grow and reach their dream of buying houses.

Re/Max Gold was the property of Greg Koch, who passed away in 2013; soon after, Jose intervened to help Greg’s family in those difficult moments. It was in this way that he assumed control over the business, revitalizing the initiative of homeowners within the Hispanic community by reuniting them with various banking institutions in order to establish individual loans through their tax identification numbers. ITIN loans are used by those without social security numbers who are looking to buy a house. Under Ponce, six banks have established ITIN resources and are granting loans to immigrants.

Thanks to Ponce’s bilingual abilities, he is always able to help organize educative forums about getting mortgages through ITIN numbers, giving property purchasing advice to help the Hispanic community.

In 2002 when Ponce began working for the company, there weren’t many Hispanic agents in the St. Louis area, nor were there many Hispanic clients at Re/Max Gold. Ponce spent the first years of his real estate career working to change this.

As a result, close to 15% of company’s current business is provided for by the Hispanic community, and in addition to this, Ponce has helped raise the number of multicultural employees, adding on at least 25 additional agents throughout the years.

Ponce recognizes that his family came to this country to be successful, and that after two generations they have had that opportunity; he is someone who has gotten a lot by working a lot, not as a gift, but with many responsibilities.

“We can’t call the majority of licensed realtors workers. They get their license because they think it will be easy, because they once saw a person on tv making millions per year, and it’s not like that. It takes time. Out there it’s nothing but hard work. I have been blessed by God, life, and the universe to have met people who thought of me enough to give me opportunities that have led the way”.—indicated Ponce.

One of the secrets to his success . . . is understanding who buys and who doesn’t. Really knowing the generation that is buying. Also, understanding what to construct for the buyer.

In the future, Ponce would like the satisfaction of being able to say that he changed someone else’s life thanks to his business. It has changed his life and his family’s life, so he desires to be able to pass on this knowledge to others.

Jose Ponce gives the following recommendations for being successful in the real estate business; primarily, to have a strategic plan. Every agent, salesman, or business has to develop a strategic plan—an SP—one that can be evaluated and updated at least once a year. This said plan will allow a greater return of your efforts and minimize your weaknesses. The first step in this direction is establishing and periodically redefining your professional Mission and Vision.

Subsequently, you should identify your passions and strengths. Clearly determine what you want to be: an administrator, part of a business management team, an independent contractor, or the owner of a business?

Whatever you decide to be, it should be aligned with what inspires you and what you excel in. I know agents that are excellent salesmen, however, they focus the majority of their time on administrative areas and not on their strength, which is selling. I also know excellent administrators that invest the majority of their time in sales, and in both cases, the results aren’t satisfactory because they don’t dedicate themselves to what they are passionate about and to work related to their strengths.

Ask yourself, what will your business philosophy be:

Are you going to work exclusive listings or every type of listing, including open contracts?

Are you going to work for any amount of commission or are you going to establish a minimum commission for your services?

Your business philosophy will be derived from the added value that you offer, that being, what you represent and what the competition cannot offer. For example, knowledge, especially in a specific area. When clients don’t perceive worth in you or in the services that you offer, your only option is to compete based on your prices.

Having a Specialty

What area of business are you thinking of specializing in? Whether it’s by type of property, geographic area, market segments, or niches and sub-niches, specializing yourself is an indispensable requirement to be successful in real estate:

Let’s look at various examples of niches and sub-niches:

Commercial, industrial, residential, investment properties, second homes, rent property, new projects. Whatever you determine as your specialty, you will be able to vary according to how long you’ve been in the business, your age, and your experience. Occasionally, you want to be able to simply switch functions and experiment in new areas, looking for intellectual and professional growth.

The dropping out rate in our industry is largely attributed to the fact that many of us make decisions founded in emotion, letting ourselves get carried away by impulse without developing a strategic plan, identifying our passion, working according to our strengths, establishing a philosophy, developing a business model, and becoming specialized in one of the many disciplines of our dynamic industry.

Once these steps are applied, you will have a better vision of your ideal business operations, and you will create clearer and more reasonable expectations, as much for you as for the team that you integrate. All of these measurements should be expressed in a Procedure Manual and Budget, adjusted to the needs of your business.

Although Ponce’s work is not like many others, when it comes to meeting a schedule, you must have a set routine. Every day he wakes up at a certain time to respond to all of his emails and this forces him to be disciplined, which is very important. When he is with his family, the phone doesn’t exist as he is busy enjoying time with his family.

Furthermore, Ponce is a member of the board of directors of the St. Louis Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He also supports others by contributing to the organization Back Stopper, and to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Outside of Re/Max Gold, Ponce is co-owner of Sweat St. Louis, a gym located in Clayton. Ponce used to box professionally before retiring in 2013 and he currently trains other boxers in the gym.

In his free time, Ponce likes to spend time with his wife and two kids. He has also recently taken up golfing as a hobby.