Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Thursday she has breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on her official Twitter account.
Here’s her full statement:
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Emmy-winning actress said. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
The news comes on the heels of what has been a triumphant year for Louis-Dreyfus.
At the recently held Emmy Awards, she broke the record for the most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, after snagging her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s “Veep.”
It was her seventh statue in that category overall as she had previously won in 2006 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”
Last month, Louis-Dreyfus talked to Shape magazine about her healthy lifestyle and diet.
“I love vegetables. I should be a vegetarian, and I feel guilty saying I’m not,” she said. “But I like meat and chicken. So I buy organic foods whenever they’re available and shop at my local farmers market whenever I can. There’s something cozy about it”.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus revela que tiene cáncer de mama
Julia Louis-Dreyfus anunció el jueves que tiene cáncer de mama.
“1 de cada 8 mujeres contraen cáncer de mama. Hoy me tocó a mí”, escribió Louis-Dreyfus en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Aquí está su declaración completa:
“1 de cada 8 mujeres contraen cáncer de mama. Hoy me tocó a mí”, dijo la actriz ganadora de un Emmy. “La buena noticia es que tengo el grupo más glorioso de familia y amigos que me apoyan y cuidan, y un seguro fantástico a través de mi sindicato. La mala noticia es que no todas las mujeres tienen tanta suerte, así que vamos a luchar contra todos los cánceres y hacer que la atención a la salud universal sea una realidad”.
La noticia viene en los talones de lo que ha sido un año triunfal para Louis-Dreyfus.
En los últimos premios Emmy, rompió el récord de más Emmys ganados por una intérprete por un solo papel, después de enganchar su sexta victoria consecutiva como actriz principal en la comedia “Veep” de HBO.
Fue su séptima estatua en esa categoría, así como lo hizo anteriormente en 2006 por ” The New Adventures of Old Christine”.
El mes pasado, Louis-Dreyfus habló con la revista Shape sobre su estilo de vida saludable y dieta.
“Me encantan las verduras. Debería ser vegetariana, y me siento culpable diciendo que no lo soy “, dijo. “Pero me gusta la carne y el pollo. Así que compro alimentos orgánicos siempre que estén disponibles y compro en mi mercado de agricultores locales siempre que puedo. Hay algo acogedor en ello”.