Jury selection for Greitens’ trial begins on Thursday

The jury selection for Missouri governor Eric Greitens in the invasion of privacy charge that he faces will begin in Thursday in St. Louis and is expected to last at least two days.
Greitens’ trial is scheduled to begin on Monday after the governor was indicted in February when a woman who has so far remained nameless in the media accused him of taking a nonconsensual nude photo of her, which he then used to blackmail her. The woman is Greitens’ former lover and hairdresser.
It’s been reported that the woman’s name will be used in the trial. Prosecutors wanted lawyers to refer to her as “the victim” but Greitens’ defense alleged that the term was biased. She will also be allowed to testify against Greitens, despite her testimony being put into question by the prosecution’s former lead investigator mishandling of the interview.
The prosecution is currently examining Greitens’ phone but they announced they haven’t yet found the picture in question. There are some highly technical issues that could prove crucial to the case, such as what happens to an iPhone picture if it’s deleted? Does it go to the cloud, and if so, can it be retrieved, and, what exactly constitutes transmission of a photo?
All these technical issues could turn jurors towards a guilty or innocent verdict.
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called on the governor to resign. The General Assembly has scheduled a special session to begin May 18 to consider the governor’s impeachment.
Selección de jurado para juicio de Greitens comienza el jueves
La selección del jurado del gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, en la acusación de invasión de privacidad que enfrenta comienza el jueves en San Luis y se espera que dure al menos dos días.
El juicio de Greitens está programado para comenzar el lunes luego de que el gobernador fuera acusado formalmente en febrero cuando una mujer que hasta ahora ha permanecido anónima en los medios lo acusó de tomar una foto de ella desnuda y sin su consentimiento, la cual uso después para chantajearla. La mujer es la ex amante y estilista de Greitens.
Se informó que el nombre de la mujer se usará en el juicio. Los fiscales querían que los abogados la llamaran “la víctima”, pero la defensa de Greitens alegó que el término era parcial. También se le permitirá a ella testificar contra Greitens, a pesar de que su testimonio fue puesto en duda por el manejo que le dio a su entrevista el ex investigador principal de la fiscalía.
La fiscalía está actualmente examinando el teléfono de Greitens, pero anunciaron que aún no han encontrado la imagen en cuestión. Hay algunos problemas altamente técnicos que podrían ser cruciales para el caso, como lo que sucede con una imagen de iPhone si se elimina, si va a la nube y, si es así, si puede recuperarse y qué constituye exactamente la transmisión de una foto.
Todos estos problemas técnicos pueden hacer que los miembros del jurado lleguen a un veredicto de culpabilidad o inocencia.
Tanto legisladores demócratas como republicanos han pedido al gobernador que renuncie. La Asamblea General ha programado una sesión especial para comenzar el 18 de mayo para considerar la posible remoción del gobernador de su cargo.