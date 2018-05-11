Jury selection for Greitens’ trial begins on Thursday

The jury selection for Missouri governor Eric Greitens in the invasion of privacy charge that he faces will begin in Thursday in St. Louis and is expected to last at least two days.

Greitens’ trial is scheduled to begin on Monday after the governor was indicted in February when a woman who has so far remained nameless in the media accused him of taking a nonconsensual nude photo of her, which he then used to blackmail her. The woman is Greitens’ former lover and hairdresser.

It’s been reported that the woman’s name will be used in the trial. Prosecutors wanted lawyers to refer to her as “the victim” but Greitens’ defense alleged that the term was biased. She will also be allowed to testify against Greitens, despite her testimony being put into question by the prosecution’s former lead investigator mishandling of the interview.

The prosecution is currently examining Greitens’ phone but they announced they haven’t yet found the picture in question. There are some highly technical issues that could prove crucial to the case, such as what happens to an iPhone picture if it’s deleted? Does it go to the cloud, and if so, can it be retrieved, and, what exactly constitutes transmission of a photo?

All these technical issues could turn jurors towards a guilty or innocent verdict.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called on the governor to resign. The General Assembly has scheduled a special session to begin May 18 to consider the governor’s impeachment.