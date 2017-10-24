Justin Timberlake to Headline Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show

I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he will headline the halftime show at this season’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
It will be the third time that Timberlake, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, headlines a Super Bowl halftime show, the most of any individual entertainer. He also performed at Super Bowl XXXV as a member of the pop group *NSYNC and at Super Bowl XXVIII with Janet Jackson, during which he briefly exposed her breast in a controversial incident.
Timberlake announced that he will be performing during Super Bowl LII, which will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, in a short video clip on Twitter alongside Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Justin Timberlake encabezará el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 2018
I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake anunció en Twitter el domingo por la noche que encabezará el espectáculo de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl de esta temporada en Minneapolis.
Será la tercera vez que Timberlake, que ha ganado 10 premios Grammy, encabeza un espectáculo de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl, la mayor cantidad posible de un artista individual. También actuó en el Super Bowl XXXV como miembro del grupo pop * NSYNC y en el Super Bowl XXVIII con Janet Jackson, durante el cual expuso brevemente su seno en un controvertido incidente.
Timberlake anunció que actuará durante el Super Bowl LII, que tendrá lugar el 4 de febrero de 2018, en un breve video en Twitter junto a Jimmy Fallon, presentador de The Tonight Show protagonizado por Jimmy Fallon.