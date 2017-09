Juveniles Arrested after Throwing Rocks at Cars in St. Charles County

St. Charles County, September 13 – Several juveniles are in custody after drivers on Interstate 70 had rocks thrown at them from an overpass in St. Charles County overnight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a group of juveniles was throwing rocks at cars from the railroad tracks above the interstate near the Wentzville Parkway overpass.

The exact number of juveniles arrested in connection to the incident have not been released. Police have only said they caught some of them.